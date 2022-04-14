 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
President sends in well wishes to the Regional News on its 150th anniversary

On April 20, 1872, the first edition of The Geneva Lake Herald was published, starting the weekly publication of local Lake Geneva news that has remained unbroken.

The paper was started by George Utter with local teacher, John E. Burton, serving as editor. Rev. J.D. Pullis and Rev. E.G. Miner were Burton’s associate editors.

This year the Lake Geneva Regional News, which started as the Geneva Lake Herold, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. 

In honor of the anniversary, dignitaries sent in well wishes, including President Joe Biden. 

Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Tyler August and Sen. Steve Nass also sent in their well wishes. 

Download PDF Letter from President Joe Biden
Download PDF Letter from Gov. Evers
Download PDF Letter from Sen. Johnson
Download PDF Letter from Sen. Baldwin
Download PDF Letter from Rep. Steil
Download PDF Letter from Sen. Nass
Download PDF Letter from Rep. August

