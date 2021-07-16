Resisting an officer

7/11/21 2:10 a.m.: While on foot patrol, officers were informed of a possible altercation occurring in the Cook St. parking lot. Upon making contact, officers took 24 year old Omar A. Bello, Sharon, into custody. Charges was referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for resisting/obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of THC. He was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on the above listed charges as well as a probation and parole hold.