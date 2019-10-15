WILLIAMS BAY — The village is 100 years old, and to celebrate, various groups and organizations have a slew of events planned this month.
The main centennial celebration is Saturday, Oct. 19, at Edgewater Park, with other activities scheduled Sunday, Oct. 20.
But some events before then tie into the centennial:
Homecoming bonfire Thursday, Oct. 17, around 8 p.m., at Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.
Homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 18, at 2:15 p.m. through the village.
Centennial celebration
On Oct. 19, numerous activities are scheduled in Williams Bay, including:
A “100 Bell Ride:” Children’s bicycle promenade along the lake at 9 a.m.
Old car display at Cafe Calamari, 10 E. Geneva St.
Harvest Fest at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road.
Dollar boat rides on the historic Polaris, from Edgewater Park, at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Beer and brats at the Edgewater pavilion, with a sweets table by the Lioness Club, plus numerous booths by local organizations and businesses.
Raising of the colors by the Williams Bay Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 12:45 p.m.
Old car show from 3 to 5 p.m. at Daddy Maxwell’s Diner & Cafe, 150 Elkhorn Road.
Recognition ceremony by past and present village officials at 3:30 p.m., followed by a raffle.
Entertainment starting at 4 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, tours of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy will depart from the Highway 67 entrance at 9, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and at 2 p.m.
A program titled “Celebrate Your Library — Renewed” is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library.