WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater Music Mosaics series begins with an award-winning pianist’s show Sept. 15.
UW-Whitewater faculty member and award-winning pianist Dr. Myung Hee Chung will play a concert titled “Farewell to Summer” at 3 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall.
Born in Korea, Chung started playing piano at the age of 4.
By the time she was 10, she had won prestigious competitions in Korea.
At 17, she came to the U.S., where she later attended Juilliard School in New York on a scholarship and went on to receive numerous awards and play throughout the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Asia.
On Sept. 15, Chung is expected to perform works by Ludwig Van Beethoven and Frederick Chopin.
She has been on the UW-Whitewater faculty since 1995.
Chung’s is the first show in a six-concert series, with the next performance — “Five Times the Jazz” — scheduled for Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for those over the age of 65, and $5.50 for those under the age of 18 or who are UW-Whitewater students.
A Mosaics subscription offer allows one to see all six series concerts for $50 or less.
For more information, call (262) 472-2222 or visit uww.edu.