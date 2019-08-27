The 2019-20 season of the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild kicks off with the two performances of the play “Lombardi.”
Performances are at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The play follows Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi through a week in the 1965 NFL season as he attempts to lead the team to a championship.
Written by Eric Simonson, “Lombardi’ premiered in October 2010 on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre, starring actors who appeared in two famous TV sitcoms — Dan Lauria, of “The Wonder Years,” and Judith Light, of “Who’s the Boss?”
A year later, the play premiered regionally at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.
“I grew up in Wisconsin, so Lombardi was always part of the ether,” said Simonson. “When I started doing a play on him, it was not just to recount a famous man’s life story. It was really to find out and unearth the reasons why this man was famous.”
Former TV and radio news reporter James McClure will star in the title role of “Lombardi” when the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs it Wednesday, Sept. 11, and Friday, Sept. 13.
McClure has appeared in productions throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, including “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Sound of Music” and “Brigadoon.”
Playing Vince Lombardi’s wife, Marie, is guild founder JaNelle Powers.
The Sept. 11 performance starts at 7:30 p.m., while the Sept. 13 show begins at 10 a.m.
Schedule
The guild has also released a tentative schedule of showings for the season. Dates, times and other information are subject to change.
“Music & Mayhem” Oct. 9 and 11.
“The Humans” Nov. 13 and 15.
“Miracle on 34th Street” Dec. 11 and 13.
“The Gin Game” Jan. 8 and 10, 2020.
“Almost Maine” Feb. 12 and 14.
“A Couple of White Chicks Sitting Around Talking” March 11 and 13.
“Belles” in April 2020.
“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” May 13 and 15.
The season ends with children’s play to be determined at a later date, tentatively scheduled for June 2020.