A Chicago mother who says that parenthood is best achieved with a dedicated sense of humor is the featured stand-up comic Saturday night, April 27, at the historic Geneva Theater.
As seen on Showtime, A&E and Comedy Central, comedian and author Sally Edwards is a 1-woman-show powerhouse who has traveled the country performing acts like “BIG PEOPLE, little people,” “Laugh to Good Health,” and “Family Lunacy.”
Opening for Edwards at 9 p.m. is Tracy Schroeder who’s been featured on Nick Mom. Schroeder has been doing comedy for 15 years and said she can’t imagine doing anything else because, frankly, she has no other skills and lacks motivation to get a real job.
This all-woman comedy show ties in with the Rotary Club of Lake Geneva’s Women’s Weekend as an official event, but seats are open to the general public, too. Tickets are $10, available on-line at Geneva4.com, or at the Geneva Theater box office, 244 Broad St., downtown Lake Geneva. Concessions, beer and wine are available for purchase. The show is from 9 to 10:30 p.m. and is rated PG.
Women’s Weekend is an annual event designed as a getaway weekend filled with affordable special events, activities, classes, and parties. This year, it runs April 26 – 28.
For more information visit www.lakegenevawomensweekend.com.