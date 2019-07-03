WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is looking for mixed media art to exhibit in August.
The alliance’s “Making Magic with Mixed Media” show will occur from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 1 through 25, at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Artists should use more than one medium — i.e. acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel paints, charcoal, pen, pencil illustrations — in a 2D or 3D piece of art.
It is the alliance’s second mixed media show, one that Kathy Gibbs, of the event planning committee, hopes is greeted with enthusiasm from the community.
“Please join us and be prepared to be amazed by the diversity of the artwork on display,” she said. “Artists, professional and non-professionals alike enjoy stretching the boundaries of their imagination as they immerse themselves in the process of creating their mixed media art pieces.”
The alliance seeks artwork that is original, completed in the last two years, and not previously exhibited at the center.
Visit www.whtewaterarts.org/mixed-media-august-2019 for more information.
Artists submitting entry forms must complete, sign and mail them with a $20 fee to the Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI, 53190.
Entries must be postmarked before Wednesday, July 17
The fee covers four pieces of art for alliance members, three for non-members.
All art must be dropped off at the center Monday, July 29, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
There will be a closing reception for the show Sunday, Aug. 25, with an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.