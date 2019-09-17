The authors who wrote a book about their experience with Alzheimer’s Disease will sign copies of their book and share stories Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Shoppe & Gallery.
Sisters Regina Olson and Deborah Harwood wrote “Losing Mother Twice: Facing the Alzheimer’s Journey,” a project which began as personal therapy for them.
According to the sisters, the nature of the disease was not easy to see, and only after looking back over a period of 10 years could they make sense of the symptoms their mother showed.
The opening chapter of the book was first printed in the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s AFA Care Quarterly.
While at Cornerstone, which is located at 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Olson and Harwood will be there to listen to stories others have regarding Alzheimer’s.
The sisters are expected to be at Cornerstone after the Walworth County’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walk begins Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
For more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, contact Taylor Ruffing, (414) 775-7583 or tjruffing@alz.org.
Cornerstone is a 10,000-square-foot store in downtown Lake Geneva which specializes in gifts, women’s clothing, jewelry, home decor, furniture and accessories.
For more information on the shop, call (262) 248-6988 or visit www.cornerstoneshoppe.com.