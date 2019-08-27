History Channel’s “American Pickers” is looking for different, unusual and unique items and people in Wisconsin.
Cineflix Productions, which produces the nine-year old show, recently announced that “American Pickers” will be in the state in October.
The show features hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as the explore the world of antique “picking” — or searching for the most valuable items.
Producers are looking for interesting characters and collections, and encourage people with leads on where to find these people and items to contact the show via americanpickers@cineflix.com, (855) OLD-RUST or on Facebook via @GotAPick.
“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” Cineflix stated. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
The Walworth County Visitors Bureau recently received word from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, which was contacted by an “American Pickers” casting associate about the open call for interesting characters and items.
“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” said Casting Assocaite Sarah Perkins.
She also said Wolfe and Fritz select only private collections for the show — nothing from stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything that’s open to to the public.