TOWN OF LINN — One of the most successful mystery writers of the 20th century is the focus of a new experimental program at Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road.
“An Evening with Agatha Christie” will see actress and local historian Chris Brookes playing the part of the author of “Murder on the Orient Express” and playwright of “Mousetrap.”
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, guests will participate in an intimate tour of Black Point, followed by a conversation on the veranda with Brookes, portraying Christie, who will discuss her literary career.
The program is part of a series being developed by the Black Point staff to give visitors the chance to visit the estate as others might have in the past.
“While most guests still connect with us via our historic tour, more and more people are looking for something a little more interactive and immersive,” said David Desimone, director of Black Point.
Brookes has loved Geneva Lake all her life.
Her passion for local history developed when she grew up on the campus of the former Northwestern Military Academy on the lake.
Today, Brookes is active in numerous organizations and events, including the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library, the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild and the Lake Geneva Authorfest.
Cost to attend June 29 is $20.
A complimentary glass of wine is included with the ticket price.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, as space is limited. To purchase tickets, call (262) 248-1888. Visit www.blackpointestate.org for more details.