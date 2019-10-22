Grab some goodies, meet designers and get inspired.
Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s annual holiday open house is Nov. 2 and 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Cornerstone will host appearances by artist Jane Shasky and baker/author Kathi Frelk during the event.
It is the largest event of the year for Cornerstone, a lifestyle store specializing in gifts for all occasions as well as women’s clothing, jewelry, home decor, furniture and accessories.
During the annual holiday open house, there will also be raffles and drawings, the chance to speak with designers and walk through the shop’s festively decorated rooms, treats and music.
Shasky, whose watercolor pieces reflect her surroundings in the state of Washington, will be at Cornerstone Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m.
Frelk will bring her own cookies to the event and sign copies of her book of cookie recipes.
Each day, the first 100 guests will receive a goody bag or a gift.
Among the raffle and drawing prizes is a dinner for two gift certificate at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.
For more information, call 262-248-6988 or visit www.cornerstoneshoppe.com.