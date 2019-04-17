Children all over the country enjoy hunting for plastic eggs filled with treats every Spring. Sadly, the origins of many other Easter customs have been lost in time.
However, it is widely accepted the roots of our modern Easter egg hunts can be traced back to Germanic immigrants in the 1700s who began dying eggs and told stories of a fabled egg-laying hare called Oschter Haws (or Osterhase). Thanks to these immigrants, members of our local communities are treated to some of the most unique Easter related events and best egg hunts out there.
The East Troy Railway Bunny Train Ride is certainly a popular Easter event. Offering morning, noon, and afternoon train rides on April 13, 14, and 20, face painting, coloring activities, scavenger hunts, chicks and bunnies for kids to hold and pet, and an appearance from the Easter bunny, it is easy to see why the Bunny Train is so popular.
East Troy Electric Railway volunteer Steve Thomas says, “My favorite part is watching the kids interact with the with the live bunnies at the Elegant Farmer.” If you haven’t already purchased tickets to this year’s Bunny Train, you will want to mark your calendar for next year. This year’s event is already sold out.
One of the largest Easter egg hunts in our area is put on by the Lake Geneva Jaycees on Saturday, April 20. The Jaycees have been putting this egg hunt on for well over 30 years. With thousands of eggs hidden all over the picturesque Seminary Park in Lake Geneva, it is easy to see why this egg hunt is so popular. Lake Geneva Jaycees President Ryan Lash says, “The event is totally free to the community. The best parts of being involved in the egg hunt is seeing the satisfaction on the kids’ faces and getting the community together for the event.”
However, the Bunny Train and Jaycees Egg Hunt are just two of the many events put on by our local communities. So, if you are looking for more fun things to do over Easter Weekend, here is a list of other local Easter themed events to choose from:
• Delavan Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — 9:45 a.m. at Phoenix Park 111 E Wisconsin St, Delavan, WI 53115
• East Troy Electric Railway Bunny Train – April 13, 14, and 20 — 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3 p.m. at The East Troy Depot 2002 Church St, East Troy, WI 53120
• Fontana Easter Egg Hunt –April 20 — 10 a.m. at Duck Pond Recreation Park on Wild Duck Road, off Highway 67, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, WI 5312
• Lake Como Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — 10 a.m. at Lake Como Clubhouse W3730 Clubhouse Drive Geneva, WI 53147
• Lake Geneva Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — 10:30 a.m. at Seminary Park in Lake Geneva, WI
• Lyons Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — Pancakes start at 8 a.m. — Egg Hunt starts at 12 p.m. at Town of Lyons Fire Department & Rescue Squad 6339 Hospital Rd, Lyons, WI 53148
• Spoondogger’s Adult Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — 5 p.m. at Spoondogger’s in Pell Lake N1320 S Lake Shore Dr, Genoa City, Wisconsin 53128
• Williams Bay Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 — 10 a.m. at Lions Field House 270 Elkhorn Rd, Williams Bay, WI 53191