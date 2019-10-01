WHITEWATER — The Cambridge Artists Society will share their vision and creativity via art during a show this month at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.
The show runs Oct. 3 to 27 and will be open for viewing Thursdays through Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.
There is also a reception Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Twenty-one artists will participate in the Cambridge Artists Society show — Barb Gregory, Ben Timp, Bryan Holman, Grace Leonard, Issac Miklik, Jacy Eckerman, Janet Nelson, Jason Miklik, Jill Jensen, June Buchanan, Katherine Simdon, Laura Strehlow, Loretta Byrne, Rhonda Reinen, Ronna Trapanese, Sarah Krajewski, Virgil Kelter, Ann Strieter, Huck Gent, Griffin Roberts and Kristin Stockwell.
The Cultural Arts Center is located in the historic White building, near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.