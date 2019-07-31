WHITEWATER — Members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance have until Aug. 18 to enter a show next month at the Roberta Avonn Fiskum Art Gallery, at UW-Whitewater.
Alliance members are eligible to show 2- or 3-D original work at the event, which runs from Sept. 9 to 25.
Artists can sign up for a yearly membership to join the alliance to enter the show. See www.whitewaterarts.org/membership for details.
There is a fee for membership, and those signing up to enter the September show should submit a membership form alongside the show entry, with relevant joining fee.
Artists will be notified by Aug. 26.
Entering the juried art show, an artist can submit up to four pieces for consideration.
Work will be juried using digital JPEG images, with no more than two images per piece to be submitted.
Accepted art must be on display the duration of the show.
Two-dimensional artwork must be framed or on a mounted canvas.
Pieces must be wired for hanging, and the maximum weight of each piece should be 100 pounds or less.
For non-standard installation, materials weighing 25 pounds or more must be provided by the artist.
With 3-D work, the artist must provide installation instructions.
Pedestals will be provided unless otherwise is requested by the artist.
Materials for non-standard installation methods must be provided by the artist.
The alliance can assist with art sales, and the show is commission free, but artists must pay their own sales tax.
To submit an application, send all items to wwwartsalliance@gmail.com, visit www.whitewaterarts.org/exhibit-call-for-art or mail to Whitewater Arts Alliance, P.O. Box 311, Whitewater, WI, 53190.
Those applying via mail for alliance membership should include cash or check payable to Whitewater Arts Alliance.