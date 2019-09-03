Manhattan’s James Beard House gives prestigious awards each year to the best chefs and restaurants in the country.
John Billings, the new executive chef at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, has cooked there three times.
He was named American Culinary Federation Chapter Chef in 1997 and 2001, and he received Best of Show in the Geneva Executive Club Annual Food Competition.
Billings has also received several medals for his culinary talents — six gold from Arklatex Culinary Salon, four silver from the Lafayette Culinary Salon and two bronze from the Baton Rouge Salon.
But his love of cooking began at the age of 5, growing up in Devils Lake, North Dakota, with the chef he still looks up to the most — his mother.
“I would stand by my mother’s side and watch with amazement,” said Billings. “My mother taught me the basic techniques, and at the age of 10, I cooked my first Thanksgiving dinner, with my mother’s help.”
Over 30 years, Billings would gain culinary experience in numerous hotels, resorts, clubs and casinos. His last job was as executive chef and director of food and beverages at Eaglewood Resort and Spa, in Ithaca, Illinois.
Excitement is high among officials at Lake Lawn that the award-winning chef will put his stamp on the resort’s cuisine.
“His wealth of experience and creativity will enhance what we currently offer in our restaurants, banquets and catering,” said Dave Sekeres, Lake Lawn’s general manager. “His fresh perspective and approach to introducing new flavors will be quite the anticipated treat for many of our repeat guests and new visitors.”
In the following Q&A, Billings discussed his career and what he hopes to accomplish at his new job.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Resorter: What compelled you to take the chef’s job at Lake Lawn Resort?
John Billings: I was working in the Chicagoland area at a resort and was commuting for a long period of time from Lake Geneva. When I was approached about the executive chef position at Lake Lawn Resort, my first thought was, “What a beautiful resort,” and it was right up my alley.
Why did you pursue a career as a chef?
Watching my mother cook and the way she could make anything taste good. I knew from an early age I wanted to be a chef.
What is it you love most about cooking?
The feeling of accomplishment when that guest tells you they have eaten all around the world and that the meal I prepared was the best meal they ever had.
You cooked not once but three times at the James Beard House. What was that like?
This is like going to the Oscars for a chef, and I’ve had the opportunity to do this three times. The feeling of knowing you will be serving people that have a serious knowledge of food was breathtaking. I had to be at the top of my game with presentation and flavor. The pressure was on.
Stepping in as executive chef of Lake Lawn Resort, what are your challenges in this new role?
First is gaining the respect of the culinary staff. This is the most important aspect in order to get the staff behind your vision. I want to teach the staff about the love I have and the love they need for this business. I always quote this — “I do what I love and I love what I do.” Next, I will be designing menus that compliment the resort with my flair. The rest will fall into place.
How will you take the resort to the next level?
Change and new ideas are always good. When taking over at a new property, I evaluate every menu and the procedures that are in place. I strive to combine trendy, iconic and comfort foods that the dining guest will recognize. Keeping iconic dishes on the menu that repeat guests love is a must. Food has evolved in so many ways, and especially with the popularity of The Food Channel, the customer base is looking for unique, trendy, healthy and robust flavors.
What are you looking forward to most as Lake Lawn’s top chef?
Teaching and working with the team, along with bringing the culinary to new levels. Teaching always excites the team and motivates them to keep progressing.
