At an age when most children are learning how to read and write, Danielle Lincoln Hanna already knew she wanted to be an author.
Now an adult, Hanna is living her dream, writing full-time and visiting Walworth County on a tour to promote the new book in her Mailboat Suspense series.
“Mailboat III: The Captain’s Tale” is the third of her mystery books about a Lake Geneva Mailboat jumper who finds a corpse tied to the end of a pier.
During a June 4 phone interview, Hanna said she was inspired to write the series after watching a television news story about the Mailboat.
For 103 years, the U.S. Postal Service has delivered mail to homes on Geneva Lake by boat, with a jumper leaping from vessel to pier, bringing each lakefront resident their letters and parcels.
Today, Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s U.S. Mailboat tour allows guests to witness the action firsthand, and TV networks have covered the story.
Hanna — a Montana resident who grew up in North Dakota — saw a program about it 10 years ago and she hatched an idea for her series of novels, starting with “Mailboat I: The End of the Pier.”
“It was lightning fast how, after I watched the program, I saw the bare bones of the story,” she said.
“Mailboat I” would be her first published novel, although she has been a writer most of her life.
Hanna first started drafting “Berenstein Bears”-inspired stories not long after she learned how to read and write at the age of 4.
By the time she was 7, she carried a small binder with her everywhere she went, writing stories in the backseat of the car or while waiting in a doctor’s office.
She still has the binder, but surprisingly, the author said she does not read a lot of current mystery writers.
Her favorites are Robert Louis Stevenson, Ellis Peters and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
In 2014, she decided to write “Mailboat I,” which prompted her first research trip to Lake Geneva.
Her current tour — which brings her Sunday, June 16, to the Coffee Mill, 441 Mill St., Fontana — is her fourth visit to the area.
“Everything I do while I’m in Lake Geneva adds depth to the story and helps me understand this special place better,” Hanna said.
She said she fell in love with Lake Geneva, its rich history and people, whom are often “so relaxed and in a really great mood.”
As for the Mailboat series, Hanna thinks it will span six or seven books.
“Book IV” is already scheduled for release in summer 2020.
She will also appear at:
- Friday, June 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
- Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Cornerstone Shoppe & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Visit www.daniellelincolnhanna.com for more about Hanna, or to order her books.
Visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com/boats-tours/u-s-mailboat-tour/ for more about the U.S. Mailboat Tours.