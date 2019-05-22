Bethany Souza recalled standing on a ladder, two minutes before the grand opening of the Baker House, tying bows on the porch window treatments.
It was the last thing she needed to do before they opened, and guests were already ambling up the sidewalk to the hotel, bar and lounge at 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Since opening in 2010, Baker House became known for craft cocktails, garden parties, the ice bar and a masquerade ball.
Souza, now back at the helm of the business she created 10 years ago, can’t wait to get back up on the ladder and tie new bows.
On Friday, May 24, she is relaunching the Baker House.
“We just want people to know it’s not your granny’s boring house,” said Souza. “The crazy aunt’s taken over, and it’s really going to be a party.”
The historic three-story house was first built in 1885 as a summer home for Emily Baker, and has been Lakeside Hotel, then St. Moritz Hotel since the 1940s.
History laid the foundation for Souza’s narrative behind the business.
She adheres to a “crazy aunt’s house” idea, centered around Emily Baker, then brought to life with the styles and fashions of the Gilded Age.
Souza said Baker House became a success by crossing the grandeur of the late 1870s up to 1900 with “fun and playful theatrics,” a mix of Victorian and modern day styles.
For the last several months, the future of the business seemed uncertain as the Baker House went up for sale.
In April, the property was purchased by Roland Wolfe, owner of Carefree Boat Club.
Wolfe wanted the Baker House to remain, said Souza, so she seized the opportunity to return as proprietor of the business, to bring back the energy and love that went into Baker House, with some updates.
The crazy aunt theme continues, but now, it will be as if Emily Baker has returned after a hiatus in Paris, circa 1890s.
Baker will still be intoxicated by what she saw in France, and the experience will bring a sexier vibe to the House, said Souza.
“I can’t promise you dancing girls, but I can promise you plenty of 1890s Parisian flare that would be reminiscent of a Moulin Rouge,” she said.
Expect the unexpected
Souza promises lots of surprises will continue to pop out of the celebratory cake all summer.
Baker House will be open seven days a week, from Sunday champagne brunch to “summer of seafood” nights on Fridays and Saturdays.
Partnering with food and beverage professionals, the seafood nights will feature shrimp boils, lobster bakes and accompaniment by filet Mignon and salad.
The relaunch also includes a pre fix menu, small plate dishes, full cocktails, punch bowl service, garden specials and lakefront dining.
Local magician and hypnotist Nino Cruzillini will perform table side, weekly, for Baker House guests.
There will be theme nights, such as Thirsty Thursdays, which will involve vintage photography similar in style to the cover of the May 16 Resorter.
Souza said she will bring back Fishnet Fridays, a play on Friday fish fry, in which customers who wear fishnets can enjoy various specials.
While Baker House became known for offering a selection of vintage hats to customers, Souza said she plans to introduce more costumes into the mix.
And one of the most popular of Baker House events — the masquerade ball — will return Aug. 18, not only to mark the 10th summer of the business, but to celebrate Souza’s 50th birthday.
She also looks forward to returning to the sundowner’s toast, a tradition in which Souza or Jonathon Mindham would give a speech at sunset.
Both Souza and Mindham will return, along with a surprise group of characters.
“We’ve got some really fun stuff up our sleeves,” she said.
For more information, call (262) 248-4700 or visit bakerhouse1885.com.