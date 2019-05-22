Two more shows and it’s a wrap on the 2018-19 season of the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild.
But before it’s over, the guild will perform Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and “Annie Jr.,” the latter based on the popular comic strip which inspired a Tony Award-winning musical.
The guild will perform “Barefoot in the Park” Wednesday and Friday, June 5 and 7, at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
“Annie Jr.” is scheduled at the theater for Wednesday and Friday, June 19 and 21.
Wednesday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. On Fridays, the shows start at 10 a.m.
Although shows are free, $10 donations are suggested, with proceeds going to a different local cause each show.
A romantic comedy, “Barefoot” was Simon’s longest-running hit, and the tenth-longest running non-musical play in Broadway history.
The cast included Elizabeth Ashley, Robert Redford, Mildred Natwick and Kurt Kasznar.
Mike Nichols won the Tony Award for Best Director.
The story: Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit, always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find — too expensive, with bad plumbing, and in need of a paint job.
After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco. Sadly, everything that can go wrong, does.
The guild welcomes back Jacey Powers, of New York, in the role of Corie. Jacey’s mother, JaNelle Powers, plays Mrs. Banks, her mother in the play.
Proceeds from this show will benefit the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, which has performed regularly since 2001 in Walworth County.
“Annie Jr.” is an abbreviated version of the original play, which originally featured a score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.
In this abbreviated version of the original play, little orphan Annie charms everyone with her pluck and positivity, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930’s New York City.
Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
The guild’s performance will feature nearly 50 fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis Players in Lake Geneva.
Proceeds will go to the St. Francis Players.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will be taking the summer off to recharge before returning for a third season in September.