Professional watercolor artist David Becker will give a live demonstration Thursday, May 23, at Gallery 223.
Although he works in many mediums, Becker is mostly recognized for his Chicago watercolor scenes.
Many of his works hang in homes and businesses throughout Chicago.
After studying at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, Becker went into illustrating for advertising agency J. Walter Thompson, then Foote Cone and Belding.
A teacher fresh off a painting tour of France, Becker is the author of “Watercolor Composition Made Easy” and “How to Sketch with Watercolor.’’
Located at 233 Broad St., Lake Geneva, the gallery is operated by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.
For artists to join the foundation, the cost is $40 yearly.
Membership includes opportunities to show work in the gallery, be featured on the foundation website and network with other artists.
Gallery 223 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more information.