Learn a little, sip a little.
The Beer Barons of Geneva Lake Beer Tasting and Cruise returns for another season, starting Saturday, June 15.
From 12:30 to 4 p.m., participants will embark on a tour of Geneva Lake and Black Point Estate and Gardens, located at W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn.
Michael Rehberg, lead interpreter at Black Point, as well as a Wisconsin native and historic brewery expert, will be the presenter during each tour.
The history of six beer barons who vacationed and lived on Geneva Lake is a prominent feature of the tour.
There will also be a sampling of beers from Wisconsin breweries and light snacks by Lake Geneva Country Meats and Heavenly Delights.
Two more tour dates are Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 17.
Cruises depart from the dock at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Cost is $68 per person, with price including the cruise, program, beer tasting and souvenir beer mug.
Space is limited to 40 people per event. For more information, visit www.blackpointestate.org or call (262) 248-1888. Tickets can be purchased through Lake Geneva Cruise Line at www.cruiselakegeneva.com or by calling (262) 248-6206.