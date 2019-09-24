ELKHORN — Every object has a story, even a doorknob.
Among the 600 or so vendors at the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market, which closes out the year Sunday, Sept. 29, is an elderly woman with a collection of antique doorknobs.
Market manager Amy Nottestad said the woman has an unbelievable collection, and a tale to tell for each doorknob on display.
“If she wouldn’t have had a passion for these things, they’d be gone,” Nottestad said.
Loving items forgotten by time is why events such as the Elkhorn Antique Flea Market are thriving.
Over the last 38 years, the antique flea market has made a name for itself by offering such things that would be extinct if no one cared for them — including old Victrola phonographs and antique military and deep-sea diving equipment.
“You’ll either see it at this show or in a museum,” said Nottestad.
The market runs four Sundays a year at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Nona Knapp started the market in 1982, when such events were not prevalent.
Nottestad said that if someone wanted to buy antiques back then, they would have to find them in an antique store.
“There were flea markets at the time, but not for old stuff,” she said.
With the rise in popularity of shows such as “American Pickers,” the Elkhorn Area Flea Market experienced a boom in both vendors and customers.
Nottestad expects between 12,000 and 13,000 people to attend the Sept. 29 event.
Not everyone goes to shop, she said, as there are also food, beverages, and some farmers selling produce and other items.
But there is as diverse an array of customers as there are vendors.
People looking to decorate their dorm rooms or to find items for their next “shabby chic” project are perusing the tables alongside full-fledged collectors who have been shopping certain antiques for decades.
The diversity among vendors is by design.
Nottestad said they try to spotlight vintage items, and they try to limit the number of vendors per specific item, so as to avoid having rows and rows that look the same.
“It’s a controlled amount of what we let in, so we can make sure there’s something for everyone,” she said.
A former teacher, Nottestad grew up around antiques and lovers of antiques.
But it’s not so much the objects that she enjoys most about working the market.
It’s the interesting people who are often attracted to the event.
“Everybody just has stories,” she said.
The Elkhorn Area Flea Market opens Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 7 a.m.
Admission $5 at the gate.
Free parking.
Food and beverages will also be sold at the event.
For more details, visit nlpromotionsllc.com.