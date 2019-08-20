The home looks as good inside as its verdant surroundings on Delavan Lake.
Currently on the market for over $1.88 million, the home at 2910 Borg Road offers the chance for large families to live the lake life in style.
The recently built two-story has an ample number of bed and bathrooms, an abundance of recreational space and stunning views.
The agent handling the sale of the property said it looks good whether one enters from the lake or the street.
“To be honest,” said Bob Webster, of Keefe Real Estate, “the home looks substantial from the driveway side of the house, but the dramatic view is around the other side, from the water.”
When the current owners purchased the property, it had an old two-story home already on it.
In 2012, they had a 7,104-square-foot home built brand new, said Webster, by Jorndt Fahey Builders.
Location was important to the owners, who live in the Chicago suburbs.
“They chose this setting because of the panoramic, wide views of the lake and the virtually level lot,” Webster said.
The owners wanted a place that would be comfortable for their fully grown children and grandchildren, a place where everyone could relax.
The house has an open floor plan, a large kitchen with a center island and granite counters and a spacious upstairs loft with its own kitchenette.
Webster said the most luxurious feature strikes guests the moment they walk in.
Through the main entrance is the two-story-high living room, with a fireplace on one side and a full set of glass windows facing the lake on the other.
Beyond the windows lies a spacious deck with a stainless outdoor cooking station.
The main floor’s master bedroom has a fireplace, an attached bath with a soaking tub and a walk-in steam shower and “outstanding lake views,” said Webster.
Four additional bedroom suites all include their own bathrooms, he said.
On the lower level is a fully equipped bar with a commercial-sized ventilation fan — so cigar smoke won’t penetrate the house.
The outdoor patio has electronic screens to turn the area into a fully enclosed porch at the click of a button.
A game room with a pool table and an exercise room facing the lake are also inside the home.
There is a total of six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.
Of the two garages, a three-car is attached to the home, and closer to the road is an additional two-car structure.
A pier and 83 feet of private Delavan Lake frontage are also included.
It is a place that can easily accommodate big families year-round.
Webster predicts the new owners will be families like the one that has the place now, with children who are already married and have kids of their own, living in suburban Chicago, looking forward to escape the city and visit Grandma and Grandpa on the lake.
“The other possibility would be a middle-aged family with lots of younger kids themselves,” he said.
