TOWN OF LINN — Take a trolley to watch artists paint Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Third Annual Black Point Plein Air Art Invitational.
Several artists will create paintings in front of the guests as they enjoy German wine and hors d'oevres and stroll the grounds at Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn.
Black Point docents will be on hand to interpret the estate's history for guests, who can also wander through the interior of the home — built in 1888 by Chicago beer magnate Conrad Seipp.
"We wanted to create an event evocative of a lovely Victorian garden party and one that would also send summer off in grand style," said Black Point Director Dave Desimone. "To that end, I think we've succeeded."
Janet Harlow, Benjamin Reuter, Gale Trausch, Martha Hayden, Krystyna Kozyuk, Mary Lynch, Pat Heintzelman, Gary Kincad and Tom Trausch will paint during the event, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
"We are really pleased to present artists from three states at this year's event," Desimone said.
Local jazz artist Brad Fell will provide music for the event.
Guests will catch a trolley departing from Reek School, W4094 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Cost is $75 per person.
Reservations are required.
To purchase tickets, call (262) 248-1888.