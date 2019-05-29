TOWN OF DELAVAN — A classic car show, outdoor food court and even a sock hop are some of what’s in store for this year’s Lakefest Saturday, June 1, at the Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive.
Sponsored by the Town of Delavan Park & Tourism Committee and the Delavan Friends of the Park, the free event lasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., promising fun for the whole family. Free kids fishing is from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by inflatables from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Lakefest first, the car show is from noon to 6 p.m. Awards, including a first-place trophy, will be part of the show.
Outdoor food court, featuring food booths and trucks, plus beer, wine, soda and water, will be available from noon to 6 p.m.
Lakefest concludes with a sock hop dance, featuring Freddy & the Cruisers at the Community Park Building from 6 to 9 p.m.
Visit www.townofdelavan.com/public-events for more information.