The acronym for Lot of Love is LOL, but Brandee Walton, who founded the organization, says there is no joking around when it comes to caring for caregivers.
These so-called “informal caregivers” nurture sickly, disabled, or elderly family or friends without pay.
Walton said the workload for these caregivers can take a big toll on them.
“Most get depressed, introverted,” she said. “Your vacation time is being used as a caregiver. You get bitter, you get mad and ask why people are not helping. Then there is guilt. Nobody chooses this. There is no preparing for this.”
The number of caregivers in the U.S. is great, with over 40 million people assisting others without pay.
Over 60 percent are female, and the average age of a caregiver is around 50 years old, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance.
Walton said there are children as young as 8 years old helping their family members.
“Imagine a kid at school all day who can’t do sports, can’t do sleepovers,” she said.
As a result, this sets the child apart from the other students, which might open them up to teasing and bullying.
The influx of non-paid caregivers has a lot to do with “the aging population” and greater restrictions placed by insurance companies for hospital stays, said Becca Olson.
A resource specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County, Olson said money is a prime factor.
“If you’re looking for your options, in-home care is better.”
The statistics from the Family Caregiver Alliance bear her out, with billions of dollars saved just by caring for loved ones at home.
Informal caregivers are helping the economy and their families, but who’s helping the caregivers? Olson admitted there are limited resources in Walworth County for caregivers.
Some of the services and support groups are geared only to specific illnesses such as Alzheimer. Furthermore, some patients have too many assets, but not enough to pay for home healthcare. Other caregiver organizations are limited by the number of hours they can provide.
“We try to get ideas out there that will solve a problem,” Olson admitted, which might include simple things such as Meals on Wheels, Life Alert, volunteers from churches or friends.
She added family support is important, but some family members are unwilling to contribute to the workload, or the caregiver is reluctant to relinquish his or her role. Olson feels some of this stems from guilt. “They took care of me, now I will take care of them,” she said of caregivers, who also feel they know their loved ones best. She has seen the person being cared for refuse outside help.
Whatever the dynamic, Olson said, “Don’t wait until you’re burnt out before getting help. Physically, the stress can get to you. If you have underlying health issues, it can take a toll on you. Sometimes it’s anxiety; you might lose sleep worrying.”
Walton agrees and feels there is little out there to recognize the need to care for caregivers. “Self-care is becoming a hot topic,” she said, adding, “Self-care is not selfish, period. All those clichés are true – Can’t pour from an empty cup. Put your oxygen mask on before placing it on a child. Making sure you’re healthy is the best way to give care.”
In its second year, Lot of Love doesn’t worry about patient assets or illnesses, just the emotional, physical and spiritual well being of the caregiver. Walton, who had been a caretaker herself, says Lot of Love offers support for caregivers through their web site, www.lotoflovecares.org, and social media such as Facebook and Instagram, where caregivers can go for venting or suggestions. On the Lot of Love Cares site is a “Support” tab where caregivers can share their stories. Walton screens these and ensures confidentiality of the caregivers.
“It’s kind of like chat rooms of old,” Walton said. “In the past there weren’t chat rooms for caregivers. The outside world can stop existing (for caregivers). I really believe in making connections. We need that human connection.” She also noted that when caregivers share their frustrations or concerns, she has acted as “middleman” for them to offer suggestions or resources. “We want to provide a place where people feel safe. Caregivers realize there is help.”
That’s not where their services end, however, with caregivers given respite through their signature Full Circle Program.
They’re nominated, and if selected, the caregivers are treated to some special time away or gift.
Walton is careful to work with the caregiver so he or she can truly relax and enjoy their respite.
Daneilia Frenzel, from Delavan, cares for her 11-year-old son who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Lot of Love gave her a spa day at Lake Lawn Resort, in Delavan, plus dinner out with her husband and an overnight stay.
“It was so relaxing,” Frenzel laughed. “It was wonderful. I hadn’t had anything like that before. My husband and I hadn’t had a night away for a year. I don’t even know the words. It was so amazing to have a full day to myself, then an evening for my husband and myself.”
Recently, her son developed some gastrointestinal issues, so she’s educating him as well as caring for him.
“This year he’s home, so I don’t have any alone time. He’s very much dependent on me.”
She added he is very shy and doesn’t trust anyone to come into the house, which adds to the strain.
“We talked about getting a nurse, but he said, ‘Please Mom, I don’t want anyone but you, Dad or Grandma.’ I would feel bad if I had someone else come in. He gets a panic attack just thinking of anyone else helping him.Sometimes I feel bad because I think I have it bad, then I say ‘Stop it,’ because people have it so much harder than me; there are so many people suffering. The other day I had a crying fit. My son said something, and I said, ‘I know how you feel,’ and he said, ‘No, Mom, you don’t know how I feel.’ This was the first time he had opened up.”
Lot of Love relies on fundraising and help from businesses and private donors.
This year’s “Giving Goals” is $40,000, with all profits going to provide respite and support for caregivers.
In March, they held an event called Empower(MAT).
Walton described it as “a practice for self-care that focused on poses and positions, breath work and meditation geared toward caregivers.
“This was our first time going with this idea — wanting to empower caregivers and their families with some self-care tools they could utilize in as little as five minutes or even in the heat of a stressful moment.”
Frenzel tries to do some self-care between helping her son, but she has had back surgeries and must be careful with exercises.
She tries to do her core stretches for her back, but it’s difficult to work in other self-care. Occasionally, she finds time to read and watch a little television.
Lot of Love will host its second annual Full Circle Open at Hawk’s View Golf course on Aug. 9.
It includes a fish fry, golf, live music, raffles, and silent auction.
“Golf was so fun last year. We had a blast,” Walton said, adding you don’t have to be a golfer to attend.
Registration for the event opens May 14.
They will also have a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive.
Lot of Love goes about its work, serving others without fanfare.
Howevet, caregivers — though mostly anonymous — have found appreciation and support through Lot of Love.