EAST TROY — If you know a dad who likes trains, imagine how much he would enjoy an elegant dinner on a train. Give that experience this Father’s Day on Saturday, June 15, at the East Troy Electric Railroad.
The Father’s Day train kicks off a season of elegant Dinner Trains on the East Troy Electric Railroad.
Trains travel from the historic East Troy Depot, at 2002 Church St., to the shores of Phantom Lake in Mukwonago, with a stop at Indianhead Park. Tables will be set with linen tablecloths, attractive China and glasses. Guests have a choice of a bacon-wrapped filet or blackened salmon for the entree of a four-course dinner. Dinner Train prices range from $49 to $80 per person, and tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. The trains are air-conditioned with restrooms on board. A cash bar is available. Please see our website for a full description of each event. Other upcoming Dinner Trains include:
July 6: Surf-N-Turf — 8 oz. Filet topped with Jumbo Shrimp
July 20 & Aug. 17: Family Pasta Night — Hand-rolled Italian Meatballs
Aug 24: Summer Delight — Southern Sticky Chicken or Baby Back Pork Ribs
Sept 14: Indian Summer — Stuffed Pork Tenderloin or Pear-glazed Chicken
Sept 28: Oktoberfest — Sauerbraten with German Dill Mashed Potatoes
Oct 5: Fall Harvest — Beef Bourguignon or Orange Rustic Roughy
Oct 19: Sweetest Day — Beef Tenderloin or Blackened Salmon
Oct 26: Season Finale — Char-grilled Imported Elk
Dinner Trains currently depart from East Troy at 5:30 p.m. In October, departure is at 5 p.m. Board 30 minutes prior to departure. Trains return to East Troy approximately two hours after departure. There is free parking at the depot, which has a gift shop, small museum, and public restrooms. Dinner Trains often sell out in advance. Visit www.easttroyrr.org/dinner-trains to purchase dinner reservations.