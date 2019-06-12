TOWN OF LINN — Celebrate the return of summer on Geneva Lake with an early evening yoga practice on the lawn of Black Point Estate and Garden.
The second annual Summer Solstice Sunset Yoga celebration is Friday, June 21, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the estate, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn.
Participants can watch the sunset on the longest day of the year all while building strength and increasing flexibility through the practice of yoga.
Following the yoga class, guests will be served a light boxed dinner provided by Heart and Sol Cafe.
Brad Fell will perform live music during the event.
Previous summer solstice yoga events had sold out at Black Point.
“These events allow people to actively enjoy our gardens and create new memories at Black Point,” said Dave Desimone, director of Black Point.
Cost is $40 per person, with limited tickets are available.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Black Point.
To purchase tickets, call (262) 248-1888.