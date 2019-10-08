TOWN OF LINN — A superhero adventure comes to the stage Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18 through 20, at the Christian Arts Centre of Chapel On The Hill, N2490 Cisco Road.
“Agape League” starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, and 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Created by Christy Semsen and arranged by Daniel Semsen, “Agape League” is about the fruit of the spirit.
The production is directed by Jeanna Daebelliehn, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, and choreographed by Makenzie Ferguson, of Pell Lake.
The show includes 20 children from Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Williams Bay, Walworth and Darien.
Tickets are $10, with children ages 5 and younger admitted for free.
To purchase tickets, call 262-245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve.
The Christian Arts Centre is located 4 miles west of downtown Lake Geneva, near Highway 50.