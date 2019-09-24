EAST TROY — Fall just started and already tickets are selling fast for this year’s run of Christmas Trains to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago.
“We’ve already sold more than 40 percent of our tickets and we haven’t event started advertising yet,” said Becky Schoonover, executive director of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “If families want to come, they should make their plans and make their reservations soon.”
With the Christmas Trains, the journey is as much a draw as the destination.
On Saturdays and Sundays, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22, the trains run from the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer.
“The Depot will also be warmer this year, since we installed new doors that will keep the wind and cold outside,” said Schoonover.
There will be Christmas carols on the trains and hot chocolate and cookies at the Elegant Farmer, where children can visit with Santa, have their photos taken with him and receive a small gift before returning to the Depot.
Each round trip is less than two hours.
Some trips are already sold out.
Christmas Trains will depart at 9 and 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 and 3 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22.
Tickets are $19 for adults, $16.50 for children ages 3 to 14 and $8.50 for toddlers.
Advance registrations are required.
Tickets can be purchased online at easttroyrr.org/christmas-train or at the Depot during regular operating hours.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call (262) 642-3263.
The historic railroad cars are heated, and there are rest rooms at the Depot.