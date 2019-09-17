Late one summer, Matt Byrne purchased a 1962 Century Resorter and figured he would have it ready to go for a boat show the following July.
The project took him four years to complete, requiring more free time than he anticipated, but it instilled in him a love for old boats.
“It was kind of like the ultimate woodworking project,” said Byrne.
Today, he is one of the organizers of the area’s largest boat show — the Geneva Lakes Antique & Classic Boat Show.
The show is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
There are pre-events for the show Friday, Sept. 27, including a Geneva Lake estate tour and a reception with guest speaker and former Chicago Bears player Charles “Peanut” Tillman.
As the boat show enters its 21st year, Byrne believes it has become a tradition among antique boat enthusiasts.
The show also seems to draw others into the crowd.
Former state Department of Tourism secretary and broadcast personality Stephanie Klett, now president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, is looking forward to experiencing it.
“This year will be my first time seeing the boat show and I can’t wait,” she said.
The boat show is free to attend, while the pre-event activities require a fee.
At the show, guests can view the boats, vote on which one gets the People’s Choice Award, and on Sept. 28, watch a boat parade.
They can also meet boat owners like Byrne, who has restored three boats and built one — a replica of a 1936 Chris-Craft, which he plans to bring to the show.
Bryne said he expects 110 to 120 boats at the event, which is organized by the Blackhawk chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS).
The chapter covers Northern Illinois and Southeastern Wisconsin.
The fun may not be limited to boats, as at least one pilot has confirmed the landing of a seaplane on Geneva Lake during the event, weather permitting.
Tour & receptionACBS show pre-events begin Friday, Sept. 27, with the tour of three Geneva Lake estates and the Lake Geneva Country Club.
The homes on the tour include Joy Rasin’s Flowerside Inn, built in 1899; Al and Kathi Bosworth’s home in Lake Geneva, which contains a hidden passage to Geneva Lake; and the home of John and Sara Cobb, which contains over 150 windows.
A 10:30 a.m. tour is still open. It was added, said Byrne, because most of the tours — which depart every half-hour from the country club, W3398 S. Lake Shore Drive, Fontana — sold out quickly.
Cost is $90 for ACBS members, $150 for non-members.
Also Sept. 27 is an evening reception with dinner and cocktails at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Tillman and Jacob Beckley are guest speakers at the reception.
Recently, Tillman and Beckley rowed for 24 hours across Lake Michigan — over 65 miles — in a fundraiser to support pediatric cancer research.
“We are celebrating their accomplishment for a great cause and because they hand-built the boat that they used for the row,” said boat show organizer Mark Svoboda.
Reception cost is $90 for adults, $25 for children.
For both events, register at genevalakesboatshow.com/Register.
Boat showExhibits begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, at the Abbey Marina.
On Sept. 28, the People’s Choice Award will be presented at 2 p.m.
The “Starting of the Engines” boat parade is at 4 p.m.
In the Abbey Ballroom, cash bar opens at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m., during which the rest of the show’s awards will be presented.
Cost is $45 for short ribs, chicken or Mahi Mahi. For children, chicken dinner is $20.
Register online for the dinner.
On Sept. 29, drawing winners and another People’s Choice Award will be announced at 2 p.m.
Show ends at 3 p.m.
Visit genevalakesboatshow.com for more information.