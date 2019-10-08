EAST TROY — There are issues faced only be women over the age of 50, and the Wisconsin Rural Women’s Initiative has set up a program in which to discuss them.
Coffee and Conversation is Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the East Troy Area Community Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., East Troy.
The event for women over 50 gives a chance for participants to offer ideas about aging and the chance to meet new friends.
“Coffee and Conversation is a gathering that, in the short span of two hours, creates a safe space in which issues affecting the participants can be openly shared,” said program manager Laura Bub.
Through the support of the Helen Daniels Bader Fund-A Bader Philanthropy, scholarships are available.
Facilitators will be at the event, including Mary Bub, a Gathering Circle facilitator and recipient of Wisconsin’s Top Rural Development Initiative Award.
Cost to attend is $5.
Registration is encouraged, as space is limited.
To register and for more information, call 262-374-3327 or email iget.com@gmail.com.