Friday, Aug. 23
The Nooks and Crannies Tour reveals what’s lurking behind closed doors at Black Point Estate and Gardens, town of Linn. Tours depart at 9:30 a.m. from Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets by calling (262) 248-8811. Limit 10 people per tour.
Maxwell Street Days is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on the streets of Lake Geneva. Annual sidewalk sales event.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Saturday, Aug. 24
Kids Day Out is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bloomfield Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Road. Felony stop demo, raffle, lunch, Wisconsin DNR’s bow and arrow practice, see the Flight For Life helicopter and Beat The Heat car, dunk local police officers, speed pitch and other activities. Obtain free child ID kits. Free activities for all fingerprinted children. Grand prizes awarded at 3:30 p.m.
Legends and Landmarks: Walking Tour of Lake Geneva begins at 11 a.m. at The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Learn about the city’s famously designed buildings and the historic Maple Park neighborhoods. Tour is 90 minutes, limit to 20 people per guide. Cost $10 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 to purchase tickets.
Mary Bub and the Off The Square Players present an afternoon workshop of art, storytelling and conversation at 1 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Tickets $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the East Troy House. Price includes refreshments. Email crdnljs@aol.com for details.
Gerry Grossman, a.k.a. “The Human Jukebox,” brings his musical comedy back to the area with a show at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Opener Shawn Shelnutt goes on at 8:30 p.m. Grossman begins at 9 p.m. Tickets for the PG-rated show $10.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Sunday, Aug. 25
Carol Byrne will discuss caring for her parents, who were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, at 1 p.m. at the Annex at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Free event, cash bar available. Reserve a spot by calling (262) 348-9463.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The first day of the Walworth County Fair at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of farm products and animals begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremony at the park stage 10 a.m. Moonlight Madness wristband for $27 noon to 11 p.m. Special focus: Marshals Day, Senior Citizens Day, Wear Your Fair Wear Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Elkhorn National Flat Track Motorcycle Races at 7 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Thursday, Aug. 29
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Antique and stock tractor pulls at noon. Wristband Day, $27 from noon to 10 p.m. Special focus: Senior Citizens Day, Hats On at the Fair Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Badger State tractor/truck pulls at 7 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
GLAS Education’s final Star Party of the summer is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. View Jupiter and Saturn through telescopes, explore space travel instruments, ask experts celestial questions. Visit www.glaseducation.org/programs/#star-parties for more, including pricing info and registration.
Friday, Aug. 30
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Ride Survival Wristband Day, $27 from noon to 11 p.m. Special focus: Children’s Day, Senior Citizens Day, Superhero Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. All-star monster trucks 7:30 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Special focus: Youth In Agriculture and Nifty 50’s Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. All-star monster trucks 7:30 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Third annual Black Point Plein Air Art Invitational from 4 to 9 p.m. at Black Point Estate and Gardens, town of Linn. Artists create new work while guests enjoy music and light refreshments. Cost $75 per person. Limit to 50 people per session. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.