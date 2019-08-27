To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The first day of the Walworth County Fair at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of farm products and animals begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremony at the park stage 10 a.m. Moonlight Madness wristband for $27 noon to 11 p.m. Special focus: Marshals Day, Senior Citizens Day, Wear Your Fair Wear Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Elkhorn National Flat Track Motorcycle Races at 7 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Thursday, Aug. 29
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Antique and stock tractor pulls at noon. Wristband Day, $27 from noon to 10 p.m. Special focus: Senior Citizens Day, Hats On at the Fair Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Badger State tractor/truck pulls at 7 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
GLAS Education’s final Star Party of the summer is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. View Jupiter and Saturn through telescopes, explore space travel instruments, ask experts celestial questions. Visit www.glaseducation.org/programs/#star-parties for more, including pricing info and registration.
Friday, Aug. 30
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Ride Survival Wristband Day, $27 from noon to 11 p.m. Special focus: Children’s Day, Senior Citizens Day, Superhero Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. All-star monster trucks 7:30 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
The Nooks and Crannies Tour reveals what’s lurking behind closed doors at Black Point Estate and Gardens, town of Linn. Tours depart at 9:30 a.m. from Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets by calling (262) 248-8811. Limit 10 people per tour.
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Special focus: Youth In Agriculture and Nifty 50’s Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Third annual Black Point Plein Air Art Invitational from 4 to 9 p.m. at Black Point Estate and Gardens, town of Linn. Artists create new work while guests enjoy music and light refreshments. Cost $75 per person. Limit to 50 people per session. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Walworth County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of animals begins at 8 a.m. Special focus: Farm Family Day and Groovy Era Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Walworth County Fair concludes at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Demolition derby heats begin at 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Silver Screen Movie Club will host a free screening of the 2019 film “The Tomorrow Man” at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Movie shows at staggered times in three theaters, starting at 9:30 a.m. Free coffee and donuts. Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for list of places to obtain free tickets.
Crafts with Loretta is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Origami box demonstration. Class open to those ages 18 and older. Supplies provided, registration required. Call (262) 249-5299 or email sswanson@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.