Wednesday, Aug. 7
Learn knitting from Debbie Mentzer, of the Cashmere Cape in Williams Bay, at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sign up and obtain more details at (262) 275-5107. Space is limited to 12 people. Registration required.
Moonlight movies presents the 1987 film “The Princess Bride,” which starts around 9 p.m. at the Riviera Beach, Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Guests should bring something to sit on. Concessions will be available.
Friday, Aug. 9
The second annual Full Circle Open fundraiser for Lot of Love is from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Traditional fish fry, chicken buffet, nine holes of night golfing, live music by Un-Hich’d, raffles, silent auction and more.
A Friday night fish fry and quilt preview is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lutherdale, 7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Fish fry $16 for adults, $8 for children ages 10 and under. Silent bids will be accepted on quilts to be auctioned Aug. 10 (see below). Visit www.lutherdale.org for details.
Williams Bay Lions Corn and Brat Fest from 5 p.m. to midnight at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. The Lions Club will serve sweet corn, brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda, beer, wine and water. Lioness Club will sell treats. Cash-only event features entertainment and trolley service to event from Williams Bay High School.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The Friends of Aram Public Library’s annual summer sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Proceeds benefit library.
The 33rd annual Lutherdale Fest is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Features quilt auction, lunch and a kid’s area, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.lutherdale.org for details.
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.
Williams Bay Lions Corn and Brat Fest from 10 a.m. to midnight at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Fireworks begin at night. The Lions Club will serve sweet corn, brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda, beer, wine and water. Lioness Club will sell treats. Cash-only event features entertainment and trolley service to event from Williams Bay High School.
The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library’s annual book sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva.
Sunday, Aug. 11
The next Elkhorn Antique Flea Market starts at 7 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission $5.
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.
Williams Bay Lions Corn and Brat Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. The Lions Club will serve sweet corn, brats, hot dogs, burgers, soda, beer, wine and water. Lioness Club will sell treats. Cash-only event features entertainment and trolley service to event from Williams Bay High School.
The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library’s annual book sale is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva.
The 49th annual town of Linn Fire and EMS pig roast is from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire and EMS, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn. Raffle, children’s activities and more. Adults $12 a ticket before the event, $15 at the door. Children ages 12 and under $8.
Ice cream social and vintage tractor show from noon to 4 p.m. at Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Road, town of Linn.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Lake Geneva Film Club presents the 1950 film “Sunset Boulevard,” with pre-screening cocktails at 5 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Film shows at 7 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. A $10 donation is suggested, to go to the Never Say Never Playland Project.
Learn how to use garden product to its maximum potential at 6:30 p.m. during “Using Your Garden’s Bounty In Your Slow Cooker” at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Free event also covers slow cooker safety and recipes. Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Walworth County Pride Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. LGBT of Walworth County’s free event includes vendors, music, food and services. Visit www.eventbrite.com for more information.
The Beer Barons of Geneva Lake Beer Tasting and Cruise is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Departing from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruise heads to Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn. Beer sampling, presentation by a brewery expert and snacks. Cost $68 per person. Purchase tickets through Lake Geneva Cruise Line, www.cruiselakegeneva.com, or call (262) 248-6206. Call Black Point at 248-1888 for more details.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Mary Bub and the Off The Square Players present an afternoon workshop of art, storytelling and conversation at 1 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Tickets $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the East Troy House. Price includes refreshments. Email crdnljs@aol.com for details.
Gerry Grossman, a.k.a. “The Human Jukebox,” brings his musical comedy back to the area with a show at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Opener Shawn Shelnutt goes on at 8:30 p.m. Grossman begins at 9 p.m. Tickets for the PG-rated show $10.