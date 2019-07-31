To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Wednesday, July 31
Amanda Kostman, of UW-Madison extension, leads a class on safely canning vegetables from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 2
Book & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. All items customers can stuff into a bag are a total of $5. Event held by the Friends of the Matheson Memorial Library.
Walworth County Senior Travel Club meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Terri Bain will discuss history of Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan. To register for club trips, arrive by 9:30 a.m. Call (262) 292-9006 or 245-6792 for details.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Book & Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. All items customers can stuff into a bag are a total of $5. Event held by the Friends of the Matheson Memorial Library.
The 58th annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival by the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Heyer Park, 134 Beloit St., Walworth. Features entertainment, roasted corn on the cob, beer-soaked brats, snack stand, dunk tank with local celebrities and more. Pre-sale tickets $9 from Rotarians, $13 day of event.
Ballroom dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Couples and singles, casual or formal dress. Ice supplied, bring non-alcoholic refreshments. Admission: $6 per person. Call (262) 741-5114 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Park bench dedication to the Genoa City Village Garden Club in memory of Barbara Schuren at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Genoa City.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Story Hour with Allison Erickson is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lyons Rail Park, Mill Street, Lyons. Open to children ages 8 and younger.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Learn knitting from Debbie Mentzer, of the Cashmere Cape in Williams Bay, at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Sign up and obtain more details at (262) 275-5107. Space is limited to 12 people. Registration required.
Friday, Aug. 9
The second annual Full Circle Open fundraiser for Lot of Love is from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Traditional fish fry, chicken buffet, nine holes of night golfing, live music by Un-Hich’d, raffles, silent auction and more.
A Friday night fish fry and quilt preview is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lutherdale, 7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Fish fry $16 for adults, $8 for children ages 10 and under. Silent bids will be accepted on quilts to be auctioned Aug. 10 (see below). Visit www.lutherdale.org for details.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The Friends of Aram Public Library’s annual summer sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Proceeds benefit library.
The 33rd annual Lutherdale Fest is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Features quilt auction, lunch and a kid’s area, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.lutherdale.org for details.
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.
The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library’s annual book sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva.
Sunday, Aug. 11
The next Elkhorn Antique Flea Market starts at 7 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission $5.
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.
The Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library’s annual book sale is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva.