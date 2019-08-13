To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business.
There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities.
The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Lake Geneva Film Club presents the 1950 film “Sunset Boulevard,” with pre-screening cocktails at 5 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Film shows at 7 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. A $10 donation is suggested, to go to the Never Say Never Playland Project.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Carnival rides, live music, food and more. Visit venetianfest.com for full event schedule and more details.
Learn how to use garden product to its maximum potential at 6:30 p.m. during “Using Your Garden’s Bounty In Your Slow Cooker” at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Free event also covers slow cooker safety and recipes. Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 15
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Carnival rides, live music, food, beer tent and more. Visit venetianfest.com for full event schedule and more details.
A pig roast to benefit Geneva Lake Manor is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. $10 advance, $12 at the door. Call (262) 248-3145 for more information.
Friday, Aug. 16
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival runs from 5 p.m. to midnight at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Carnival rides, live music, food, beer tent and more. Visit venetianfest.com for full event schedule and more details.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tractor Supply Company’s Horse Health and Feed event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 433 S. Wright St., Delavan. Learn about horse health, equine nutrition and care, plus there will be a bake sale and giveaways. Call (262) 728-2183 for more information.
The Walworth County Pride Fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Park, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. LGBT of Walworth County’s free event includes vendors, music, food and services. Visit www.eventbrite.com for more information.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Arts and Crafts Fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Library Park. Over 100 artists and craftspeople expected to be at the free event. Jaycees will have a brat stand open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival runs from noon to midnight at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Carnival rides, live music, food, beer tent and more. Visit venetianfest.com for full event schedule and more details.
The Beer Barons of Geneva Lake Beer Tasting and Cruise is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Departing from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruise heads to Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn. Beer sampling, presentation by a brewery expert and snacks. Cost $68 per person. Purchase tickets through Lake Geneva Cruise Line, www.cruiselakegeneva.com, or call (262) 248-6206. Call Black Point at 248-1888 for more details.
Sunday, Aug. 18
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Arts and Crafts Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park. Over 100 artists and craftspeople expected to be at the free event. Jaycees will have a brat stand open at the park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival runs from noon to midnight at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Throughout the day, carnival rides, live music, food, beer tent. Wonder Lake Ski Team performs on Geneva Lake at 6 p.m. Lighted boat parade at dusk, followed by fireworks display. Visit venetianfest.com for full event schedule and more details.
The Venetian Masquerade Ball is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 23
Maxwell Street Days is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on the streets of Lake Geneva. Annual sidewalk sales event.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Maxwell Street Days is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on the streets of Lake Geneva. Annual sidewalk sales event.
Kids Day Out is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bloomfield Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Road. Felony stop demo, raffle, lunch, Wisconsin DNR’s bow and arrow practice, see the Flight For Life helicopter and Beat The Heat car, dunk local police officers, speed pitch and other activities. Obtain free child ID kits. Free activities for all fingerprinted children. Grand prizes awarded at 3:30 p.m.
Mary Bub and the Off The Square Players present an afternoon workshop of art, storytelling and conversation at 1 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Tickets $10 at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the East Troy House. Price includes refreshments. Email crdnljs@aol.com for details.
Gerry Grossman, a.k.a. “The Human Jukebox,” brings his musical comedy back to the area with a show at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Opener Shawn Shelnutt goes on at 8:30 p.m. Grossman begins at 9 p.m. Tickets for the PG-rated show $10.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Maxwell Street Days is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on the streets of Lake Geneva. Annual sidewalk sales event.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The first day of the Walworth County Fair at the fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Judging of farm products and animals begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremony at the park stage 10 a.m. Special focus: Marshals Day, Senior Citizens Day, Wear Your Fair Wear Day. Live music, demos, carnival rides, contests. Elkhorn National Flat Track Motorcycle Races at 7 p.m. Visit www.walworthcountyfair.com for full details.