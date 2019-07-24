To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Wednesday, July 24
Lake Geneva Avian Committee’s purple martin house walking tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.
Nature’s Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Free event geared toward kindergartners through fifth-graders. Call (262) 275-5700 or email events@genevalakeconservancy.org for details or to register.
Thursday, July 25
GLAS Education’s next Star Party is from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Theme: Apollo’s 50th anniversary.
Observe stars through a telescope, weather permitting, plus planetarium shows and more.
Cost $10 per individual, $28 for a family pass.
Author Paul Timm leads “The Shipwreck of the Lady Elgin” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, July 26
The Bob & Brian Open is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
The 102.9 FM personalities’ event is at the Brute and Highland courses, featuring 18 holes of golf with proceeds going to the MACC Fund.
Visit 1029thehog.com/bbopen for details.
The first day of Lake Lawn Resort’s annual Shake The Lake Festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m.
Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will provide three days of food, games and live music.
Libido Funk Circus and Modern Day Romeos will perform.
Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.
The Haylofters present “Mamma Mia.” Show begins at 7:30 p.m., at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington. Tickets $18 each. Purchase at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209693 or www.thehaylofters.com. Call (262) 763-9873 or email info@thehaylofters.com for details.
Saturday, July 27
The Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Featuring juried fine arts and crafts from Wisconsin and Illinois artists. Visit wbcaa.net/williams-bay-fine-art-craft-fest/ for details.
Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24’s 12th annual car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Geneva Lanes, 192 E. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Food, raffle drawings and more. Free spectator admission. Visit post24lgwi.org/index.php?id=72 for more information.
Participants can register for a cardboard boat regatta at 10:30 a.m. at Freddies West End, W4118 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Races start on Lake Como at 11 a.m. C.K. and The Gray perform live music around 1 p.m.
Lakefest 2019 is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Beach on Pell Lake, off North Lakeshore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Food, music, children’s games, kayak rides, fishing, raffles and more. Hot dogs, cheeseburgers, brats, pulled pork sandwiches, soda, water, beer and more will be served.
Food/drink tickets $1 each, raffle tickets $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds go to improve beach and fishing areas on Pell Lake. Call (262) 475-4540 or (262) 279-3188 for more information.
The Big Foot Lions Club’s 36th annual lobster boil and steak fry starts at noon at Reid Park, on Reid Street, Fontana.
Featuring kids area with inflatables, beer tent, food and live music all day, ending with headliner Eddie Butts Band at 11:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for lobster: $38.
Advance tickets for steak: $24.
At the door, cost is $40 for lobster ticket, $26 for steak.
Tickets can be purchased at Sentry Foods in Walworth, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana, or from any Big Foot Lions Club member.
Call Andy Pearce at (262) 215-5550 for more information.
Lake Lawn Resort’s Shake The Lake Festival goes from 2 to 11 p.m. Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will host children’s activities from 2 to 8 p.m., plus the Fourth Annual Walworth County Bags Championship at 4 p.m.
Music performances by Shooter McGavin, Sunset Strip and Who’s Bad.
Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.
The Haylofters present “Mamma Mia.” Shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington. Tickets $18 each. Purchase at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209693 or www.thehaylofters.com. Call (262) 763-9873 or email info@thehaylofters.com for details.
Sunday, July 28
The Williams Bay Fine Art and Fine Craft Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Featuring juried fine arts and crafts from Wisconsin and Illinois artists. Visit wbcaa.net/williams-bay-fine-art-craft-fest/ for details.
Lake Lawn Resort’s Shake The Lake Festival goes from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will host musical performances by Triple D and Journey Recaptured. Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.
The Haylofters present “Mamma Mia.” Show begins at 2 p.m., at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington. Tickets $18 each. Purchase at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4209693 or www.thehaylofters.com. Call (262) 763-9873 or email info@thehaylofters.com for details.
Tuesday, July 30
Story Hour with Allison Erickson is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lyons Rail Park, Mill Street, Lyons. Open to children ages 8 and younger.
From 7 to 8 p.m., Chris Brookes presents “Summer Living at Black Point Estate” at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. The program is about the Seipp family, which built Black Point in 1888.
Wednesday, July 31
Amanda Kostman, of UW-Madison extension, leads a class on safely canning vegetables from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 2
Book & Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. All items customers can stuff into a bag are a total of $5. Event held by the Friends of the Matheson Memorial Library.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Book & Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. All items customers can stuff into a bag are a total of $5. Event held by the Friends of the Matheson Memorial Library.
Ballroom dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Couples and singles, casual or formal dress. Ice supplied, bring non-alcoholic refreshments. Admission: $6 per person. Call (262) 741-5114 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Park bench dedication to the Genoa City Village Garden Club in memory of Barbara Schuren at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Genoa City.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Story Hour with Allison Erickson is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lyons Rail Park, Mill Street, Lyons. Open to children ages 8 and younger.
Friday, Aug. 9
The second annual Full Circle Open fundraiser for Lot of Love is from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva. Traditional fish fry, chicken buffet, nine holes of night golfing, live music by Un-Hich’d, raffles, silent auction and more.
Saturday, Aug. 10
The Friends of Aram Public Library’s annual summer sale is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Proceeds benefit library.
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Art in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Outdoor, juried, fine art fair with about 100 artists from all over the country will be exhibiting artwork in numerous categories.