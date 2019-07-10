To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business.
There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities.
The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, July 10
“The Goonies” will be screened during Moonlight Movies at the Beach, which also involves To the Moon Yoga for Kids of Lake Geneva, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Yoga is $5 per person, with children ages 2 and younger free. Movie admission is free. Screening begins at dusk.
Thursday, July 11
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Ribrun kicks off the four-day event, with a free and open bike show running through the festival grounds.
Judging between 3 and 6 p.m.
Also: Artisan vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Bloomfield Police Department’s Kid’s Day Out all-you-can-eat pig roast is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 for adults, $7 for ages 10 and younger. Purchase tickets at the police department, N1100 Town Hall Road, village of Bloomfield; call (262) 206-6066; or at the door.
Friday, July 12
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.
Alan Buckholtz, vice president of Friends of the Phoenix Park Band Shell Association, is guest speaker.
Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Saturday, July 13
The fifth annual Beachside Authorfest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park, near the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Several local authors are expected to attend, host signings, sell books and give presentations.
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
The 12th annual Pig In The Park is from 3 to 9 p.m. at Reid Park, on Reid Street, Fontana.
A kids area, featuring a petting zoo, water tag, face painting and bounce houses, runs from 3 to 7 p.m.
Beer tent with live music, featuring Rock Boxx and the Big Al Wetzel Band.
Adult meals of pork sandwich or hot dog and more, plus one nonalcoholic drink, for $15.
A $15 kids package includes kids meal and wristband to access kids area. Carryout service available.
Food served from 3 to 9 p.m. Visit dangreenstouchalifehealaheart.org for more.
Impressionist and stand-up comic Dan Brennan performs at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Tickets $10 at www.geneva4.com or at the box office.
PG-13 rated show.
Beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and concessions will be served.
Sunday, July 14
The 16th annual Cars Time Forgot Car Show is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Over 1,200 show cars are expected.
Also, event shirts, raffles and more.
Visit lakelawnresort.com for more details.
Farm tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crandall’s Restaurant, 10441 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois. Raffles, prizes, proceeds going to the Hebron 4-H Club. The fourth annual Beachside Authorfest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva.
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Community division day: Cooking starts at 9 a.m., judging from 3 to 4:30 p.m., awards at 5 p.m.
Also: Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more.
Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Tuesday, July 16
Learn whole grain goodness at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Amanda Kostman, of the UW-Extension, will give informative program on whole grain foods, how to examine food labels. Guests can taste whole grain foods at the program. Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.
Wednesday, July 17
The Walworth County Junior Beef Committee will host a steak cookout from 4 to 7 p.m. at the county’s fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Call Doc Sterken at (262) 949-5890 for details.
Monday, July 22
Chippin’ for Children Charity Golf Outing is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.
Participants should expect a top-notch tourney, from championship golf on the resort’s Arnold Palmer and Gary Player tracks to hole-in-one vehicle giveaways and on-course entertainment.
Visit www.genevanationalfoundation.org/chippin-for-children for details.
Saturday, July 20
The Beer Barons of Geneva Lake Beer Tasting and Cruise is from 12:30 to 4 p.m., departing from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Tour features beer sampling and a visit to Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn.
Cost is $68 per person, limit to 40 per tour.
Visit www.blackpointestate.org or call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com or call (262) 248-6206 to purchase tickets.
Thursday, July 25
GLAS Education’s next Star Party is from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Theme: Apollo’s 50th anniversary.
Observe stars through a telescope, weather permitting, plus planetarium shows and more.
Cost $10 per individual, $28 for a family pass.
Author Paul Timm leads “The Shipwreck of the Lady Elgin” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, July 26
The Bob & Brian Open is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
The 102.9 FM personalities’ event is at the Brute and Highland courses, featuring 18 holes of golf with proceeds going to the MACC Fund.
Visit 1029thehog.com/bbopen for details.
The first day of Lake Lawn Resort’s annual Shake
The Lake Festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m.
Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will provide three days of food, games and live music.
Libido Funk Circus and Modern Day Romeos will perform.
Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.
Saturday, July 27
Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24’s 12th annual car show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Geneva Lanes, 192 E. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Food, raffle drawings and more. Free spectator admission. Visit post24lgwi.org/index.php?id=72 for more information.
Participants can register for a cardboard boat regatta at 10:30 a.m. at Freddies West End, W4118 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Races start on Lake Como at 11 a.m. C.K. and The Gray perform live music around 1 p.m.
Lakefest 2019 is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Beach on Pell Lake, off Lakeshore Drive, village of Bloomfield.
Food, live music, children’s games, carnival and fishing, raffles and more. Food/drink tickets $1 each, raffle tickets $1 each or six for $5.
The Big Foot Lions Club’s 36th annual lobster boil and steak fry starts at noon at Reid Park, on Reid Street, Fontana.
Featuring kids area with inflatables, beer tent, food and live music all day, ending with headliner Eddie Butts Band at 11:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for lobster: $38.
Advance tickets for steak: $24.
At the door, cost is $40 for lobster ticket, $26 for steak.
Tickets can be purchased at Sentry Foods in Walworth, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana, or from any Big Foot Lions Club member.
Call Andy Pearce at (262) 215-5550 for more information.
Lake Lawn Resort’s Shake The Lake Festival goes from 2 to 11 p.m. Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will host children’s activities from 2 to 8 p.m., plus the Fourth Annual Walworth County Bags Championship at 4 p.m.
Music performances by Shooter McGavin, Sunset Strip and Who’s Bad.
Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.
Sunday, July 28
Lake Lawn Resort’s Shake The Lake Festival goes from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, the resort will host musical performances by Triple D and Journey Recaptured. Tickets $10 to $35.
Call (262) 728-7950 or visit www.lakelawnresort.com/events/shake-lake-music-festival-2/ for details.