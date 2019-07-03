To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Wednesday, July 3
Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The library provides the chalk, while children of all ages provide the imagination to beautify the sidewalk.
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival begins at 4 p.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., with a carnival, the Miss Whitewater pageant and music by Titan Fun Key.
Visit whitewater4th.com for event times and details.
The Grand Picnic starts at 5 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
Features outdoor games and activities, with fireworks set to begin at dusk.
Visit www.grandgeneva.com or see story in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Thursday, July 4
The Silver Screen Movie Club, a group of seniors who gather for free movie, coffee and donuts, will watch “Vice” at 9:30 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Visit geneva4.com/events-calendar/vice for details.
Sharon’s July 4 celebration begins with downtown big wheel races at 9 a.m., an 11 a.m. parade.
The day’s events include entertainment and activities in Goodland Memorial Park, on Church Street, except the parade, which starts downtown. Visit villageofsharon.com for details.
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival continues at Cravath Lakefront Park, with a car show starting at 8 a.m., a 10 a.m. parade, music by Steve Meisner Band, The Dots and The Britins, and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
July 4 festivities start with a barbecue at 5 p.m. at Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva. Inflatables, carnival games, live music.
Fireworks over Lake Como begin at dusk. Participants should bring their own blankets. Visit www.genevanationalresort.com for details.
Bloomfield’s fireworks display over Pell Lake begins at 9:15 p.m. at Lakeside Beach.
Fontana’s fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. at Fontana Beach.
Friday, July 5
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival kicks off at noon at Cravath Lakefront Park. Mini Maxx and Dixie Crush will perform music. Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Saturday, July 6
It’s family day at Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival, which starts at 10 a.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park with a petting zoo.
Live music by Kalamarez, Brendan Frank and Wunderlich. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Sunday, July 7
The final day of Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival starts at noon at Cravath Lakefront Park.
Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Thursday, July 11
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Ribrun kicks off the four-day event, with a free and open bike show running through the festival grounds.
Judging between 3 and 6 p.m.
Also: Artisan vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Friday, July 12
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.
Alan Buckholtz, vice president of Friends of the Phoenix Park Band Shell Association, is guest speaker.
Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Saturday, July 13
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.
Impressionist and stand-up comic Dan Brennan performs at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 at www.geneva4.com or at the box office.
PG-13 rated show.
Beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and concessions will be served.
Sunday, July 14
Farm tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crandall’s Restaurant, 10441 Route 47, Hebron, Ill. Raffles, prizes, proceeds going to the Hebron 4-H Club.
The fourth annual Beachside Authorfest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park, Lake Geneva. Meet authors Robb Chase, Pam Meyers, Sonette Tippens, Don Ziebell, Carol McLernon, Cele Bona, the Diabolical Dames of Mystery and more.
Elkhorn’s Ribfest is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Community division day: Cooking starts at 9 a.m., judging from 3 to 4:30 p.m., awards at 5 p.m.
Also: Vendors, carnival rides, live music and more. Visit www.wisconsinribfest.com for details.