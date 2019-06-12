To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Wednesday, June 12
“Get Crafty,” a free adult program in which participants can create book-themed note cards and envelopes, is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana.
Call (262) 275-5107 to reserve a place in the program and for more information.
Moonlight Movies on the Beach begins with yoga from 7:30 to 8 p.m., then a screening of “Toy Story” at sundown on the Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Yoga is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and under.
Thursday, June 13
Kish Kid Class: Creepy Crawly, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., takes participants on a search for creepy crawlers under the rocks, on the trail and in the creeks of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Participants should plan on getting wet. Class begins at main entrance under the pavilion.
Paint the Night Sky, for ages 4 to 11, is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Kids can paint night sky with white paint and glitter and metallic markers. Registration required. Call (262) 249-5299 or email Miss Sara at soukup@lakegenevalibrary.wi.us.
The Lake Geneva Jaycees annual pig roast starts at 6 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. With live music from Jeff Walski, raffles, and a Wall of Wine and Liquor. Tickets $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the Jaycees.
Friday, June 14
Parents and their babies can sing, hear stories and learn baby sign language during Sign Time from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, June 15
The Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast is from 6 a.m. to noon at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Craft fair, exhibits, free ride to tour Sugar Creek Dairy and a coffee cake contest occur during the breakfast. Tickets $7 in advance, $8 at the gate. Children under the age of 5 free. Call (262) 723-2613 for more information.
Sensory Play Outside, for newborns to children age 3, is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Babies can paint with Popsicles, dig for dinosaurs in soft noodles and learn about flotation.
Make a toolbox for Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to noon at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, 7020 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva. Workshop suggested for children ages 5 to 12. Cost is $25 per person. Reservations required. Call (262) 248-8811 for details.
The Beer Barons of Geneva Lake Beer Tasting and Cruise is from 12:30 to 4 p.m., departing from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tour of the lake and Black Point Estate features presenter Michael Rehberg, lead interpreter at Black Point and historic brewery expert.
Features beer sampling. Cost $68 per person.
Visit www.blackpointestate.org or call (262) 248-1888 for details.
East Troy Electric Railroad starts its Dinner Trains series. Elegant train car dining run begins at East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., at 5:30 p.m.
Train takes a stop at Indianhead Park before arriving at the shores of Phantom Lake in Mukwonago. Prices range form $49 to $80 per person. Visit www.easttroy.org/dinner-trains for more information.
Comedian Patti Vasquez headlines a comedy show at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Opening act: Paul Farahvar. Tickets $10, available at geneva4.com or at the box office.
Monday, June 17
Five Storywagon 2019 shows for children are between 2 and 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Live music, animals, magic and fossils. “Reptiles Around the World” is for ages 4 to 14. “Great Scott Magic Show” is for ages 3 to 8. “Colossal Fossils: Mammoth Hunter” is for ages 4 to 14. “Fox & Branch Folk Music” is for ages 3 to 8. “Racine Zoo: Animals of Wisconsin” is for ages 4 to 14.
Tuesday, June 18
“Mad Science: Reach for the Moon,” for ages 4 to 11, is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Interactive science program dives into the realm of space.
Wednesday, June 19
Genoa City Public Library’s next Storywagon @ The Park session is “Snake Discovery,” which starts at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Fellows Road, Genoa City. Learn about reptiles, watch a snake eat, hold a large boa constrictor and more. Call (262) 279-6188 for more information.
Nell Freudenberger’s novel “Lost and Wanted” will be the focus of a book discussion at 1 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players.
Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.
Thursday, June 20
Ages 8 to 14 can enter the Peanut Butter Extreme! sandwich making contest from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Participants will be in teams of four, using ingredients provided by the library to make a sandwich that will be tasted by surprise community judges.
Registration is required for the event. Call (262) 249-5299 for more information.
Friday, June 21
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players. Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.
The Lake Geneva Writers Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Writers of all genres and levels can attend.
Family Fort Night is from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Make forts at the library for some family reading time. Participants should bring a few blankets, pillows and flashlights.
Monday, June 24
All About Permaculture is from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. The talk led by Annamaria Leon, a certified permaculture designer and teacher in Chicago, teaches about living in harmony with nature, and a technical approach on how to do so.
Tuesday, June 25
Ages 4 to 14 can make tie dyes with Sharpies and rubbing alcohol from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Participants should bring their own cotton clothing, pillowcase or canvas shows.
Meet author Melonie Johnson at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. She will talk about her career, share excerpts from her Sometimes in Love series, and sign and sell her books.
Wednesday, June 26
Blast off with magician Great Scott in this installment of Genoa City Public Library’s Storywagon @ The Park, 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Fellows Road, Genoa City.