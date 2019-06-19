To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business.
There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities.
The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, June 19
Genoa City Public Library’s next Storywagon @ The Park session is “Snake Discovery,” which starts at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Learn about reptiles, watch a snake eat, hold a large boa constrictor and more.
Call (262) 279-6188 for more information.
Nell Freudenberger’s novel “Lost and Wanted” will be the focus of a book discussion at 1 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players.
Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.
Thursday, June 20
Ages 8 to 14 can enter the Peanut Butter Extreme! sandwich making contest from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Participants will be in teams of four, using ingredients provided by the library to make a sandwich that will be tasted by surprise community judges.
Registration is required for the event. Call (262) 249-5299 for more information.
Friday, June 21
Parents and their babies can sing, hear stories and learn baby sign language during Sign Time from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players. Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.
The Lake Geneva Writers Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library. Writers of all genres and levels can attend.
Family Fort Night is from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Make forts at the library for some family reading time. Participants should bring a few blankets, pillows and flashlights.
Monday, June 24
Five Storywagon 2019 shows for children are between 2 and 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Live music, animals, magic and fossils. “Reptiles Around the World” is for ages 4 to 14. “Great Scott Magic Show” is for ages 3 to 8. “Colossal Fossils: Mammoth Hunter” is for ages 4 to 14. “Fox & Branch Folk Music” is for ages 3 to 8. “Racine Zoo: Animals of Wisconsin” is for ages 4 to 14.
All About Permaculture is from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. The talk led by Annamaria Leon, a certified permaculture designer and teacher in Chicago, teaches about living in harmony with nature, and a technical approach on how to do so.
Tuesday, June 25
Ages 4 to 14 can make tie dyes with Sharpies and rubbing alcohol from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Participants should bring their own cotton clothing, pillowcase or canvas shows.
Meet author Melonie Johnson at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. She will talk about her career, share excerpts from her Sometimes in Love series, and sign and sell her books.
Wednesday, June 26
Blast off with magician Great Scott in this installment of Genoa City Public Library’s Storywagon @ The Park, 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tuesday, July 2
The 2014 film “Million Dollar Arm” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Event is free. Movie available to watch in closed caption.