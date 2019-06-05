To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business.
There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities.
The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, June 5
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Show is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds to benefit the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.
Call (262) 497-3270 or email events@geneva4.com for more information.
Thursday, June 6
“The Upside” is the free movie for senior citizens showing at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Movie starts at 9:30 a.m.
Rated PG-13, starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman.
Duration: two hours, six minutes.
Free admission and refreshments courtesy of Silver Screen Movie Club.
Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for more information.
Friday, June 7
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” at 10 a.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Show is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
Proceeds to benefit the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.
Call (262) 497-3270 or email events@geneva4.com for more information.
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.
Dave Desimone, from Black Point Estate, will give a presentation on estate history.
Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.
Free date night starts at 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Richard Topf leads discussion on Biblical roles in marriage, followed by date time.
Child care available at minimal cost.
Call (262) 279-3052 for more information.
Saturday, June 8
“Legends and Landmarks: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva” runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tours depart from the front of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, and cover roughly 1.5 miles of historically significant areas of the city.
Cost is $10 per person. Purchase tickets at the event or by calling (262) 248-1888.
Maker’s Fest is from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Event features a variety of vendors, with samples and products to purchase. Sampling wristbands can be purchased for $3 per person, free for ages 4 and under. Proceeds benefit Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
Wednesday, June 12
“Get Crafty,” a free adult program in which participants can create book-themed note cards and envelopes, is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana.
Call (262) 275-5107 to reserve a place in the program and for more information.
Moonlight Movies on the Beach begins with yoga from 7:30 to 8 p.m., then a screening of “Toy Story” at sundown on the Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Yoga is $5 per person, free for ages 2 and under.
Wednesday, June 19
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players.
Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.
Friday, June 21
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs “Annie Jr.” at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Performance features fifth- through eighth-graders from the St. Francis de Sales Players. Admission is free, but donations suggested. Proceeds will go to the Players.