To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business.
There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities.
The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, June 26
Blast off with magician Great Scott in this installment of Genoa City Public Library’s Storywagon @ The Park, 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Thursday, June 27
Bingo for ages 4 to 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Call (262) 249-5299 or email soukup@lakegenevalib.wi.us to register.
Artist Nancy Wolff leads the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s free monthly art demonstration at 7 p.m. at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The subject of the demo is mosaics. Visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org for details.
Friday, June 28
Babies and parents can learn baby sign language from 9:30 to 10 a.m. during Sign Time at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, June 29
Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County’s public ground-breaking ceremony for its next project at 2 p.m. at W850 Myrtle Road, village of Bloomfield. Trinity Church will officiate.
Visit www.habitatwalworth.org or call (262) 949-0542 for details.
“An Evening with Agatha Christie” is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Black Point Estate and Gardens, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn. Chris Brookes will portray the mystery writer during a tour of the estate. Cost to attend: $20.
Call (262) 248-1888 to purchase tickets. Visit www.blackpointestate.org for details.
The Delavan Lake fireworks boat tour is from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tour prices are $49 for those ages 21 and up, $29 for ages 3 to 20.
Call (262) 728-7950 for reservations and details.
Sunday, June 30
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Admission $5. Over 500 dealers.
Call (414) 525-0820 for more information.
Tuesday, July 2
Mini Marvels for infants and toddlers is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The 2014 film “Million Dollar Arm” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. at the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Event is free.
Movie available to watch in closed caption.
Wednesday, July 3
Sidewalk Chalk Extravaganza is from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The library provides the chalk, while children of all ages provide the imagination to beautify the sidewalk.
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival begins at 4 p.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., with a carnival, the Miss Whitewater pageant and music by Titan Fun Key.
Visit whitewater4th.com for event times and details.
The Grand Picnic starts at 5 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
Features outdoor games and activities, with fireworks set to begin at dusk.
Visit www.grandgeneva.com or see story in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Thursday, July 4
Sharon’s July 4 celebration begins with downtown big wheel races at 9 a.m., an 11 a.m. parade.
The day’s events include entertainment and activities in Goodland Memorial Park, on Church Street, except the parade, which starts downtown. Visit villageofsharon.com for details.
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival continues at Cravath Lakefront Park, with a car show starting at 8 a.m., a 10 a.m. parade, music by Steve Meisner Band, The Dots and The Britins, and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
July 4 festivities start with a barbecue at 5 p.m. at Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave., town of Geneva. Inflatables, carnival games, live music.
Fireworks over Lake Como begin at dusk. Participants should bring their own blankets. Visit www.genevanationalresort.com for details.
Bloomfield’s fireworks display over Pell Lake begins at 9:15 p.m. at Lakeside Beach.
Fontana’s fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. at Fontana Beach.
Friday, July 5
Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival kicks off at noon at Cravath Lakefront Park. Mini Maxx and Dixie Crush will perform music. Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Saturday, July 6
It’s family day at Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival, which starts at 10 a.m. at Cravath Lakefront Park with a petting zoo.
Live music by Kalamarez, Brendan Frank and Wunderlich. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Sunday, July 7
The final day of Whitewater’s Fourth of July festival starts at noon at Cravath Lakefront Park.
Visit whitewater4th.com for details.
Friday, July 12
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.
Alan Buckholtz, vice president of Friends of the Phoenix Park Band Shell Association, is guest speaker.
Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.