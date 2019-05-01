To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, May 1
Adults can create their own “doodle journal” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. The art program will lead adults through steps to craft a distinctive journal, and materials will be provided. Participants may wish to bring additional materials. Sign up by calling (262) 275-5107.
Thursday, May 2
Dave Desimone of the Wisconsin Historical Society will explore the reasons that old places matter to people during “Why Old Places Matter,” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, May 3
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at the Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva. Rotary Gardens in Janesville will presents the program. The club has trips June 5 to the Anderson Japanese Gardens, in Rockford, Ill.; and July 22 to the Clauson Family Music Barn in Coloma. Call Juldy LaBianco at (262) 245-6792 for more information.
Saturday, May 4
A plant swap is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lyons Rail Park, in Lyons. Bring pest-free plants, seeds or cuttings, or purchase plants at the event.
People who donate $5 can get one plant. Proceeds help Lyons For a Better Neighborhood. For more information, visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com.
The Elkhorn Park District’s ballroom dance is from 7 and 10 p.m. at the Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Admission is $6 at the door.
Participants may bring their own nonalcoholic refreshments. Ice is supplied.
Monday, May 6
“Better Brain Health” is a presentation by a registered nurse, who will teach participants what they can do to lower their dementia risk and keep their brains healthy, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
To register, email sswanson@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call (262) 249-2599.
Tuesday, May 7
A handwriting expert reveals character traits by analyzing attendee’s own handwriting during “What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Thursday, May 9
People ages 16 and older can make Hawaiian candy leis during the next installment of “Crafts by the Lake” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Registration required. Call (262) 249-5299.
Saturday, May 11
Award-winning actress Laura Keyes will give a free performance titled “Laura Ingalls Wilder in Song” from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Sunday, May 12
Lake Geneva Wine Walk is from 1 to 4 p.m. in downtown Lake Geneva, starting at The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St. People ages 21 and older can stroll through downtown, enjoying samples of wine while visiting local businesses.
Advance tickets $25, $30 the day of the event. Designated driver tickets available for $15 each. Proceeds benefit Side By Side.
Purchase tickets at The Bottle Shop or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-geneva-wine-walk-tickets-57423276566.
Wednesday, May 15
Trivia contest and pizza party begins at 6 p.m. at Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Advance tickets: $20 per person. proceeds help Lakelan Health Care Center’s outdoor beautification project.
Teams of six will compete in the contest. Register by May 7 by emailing Colleen Lesniak at clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us or call (262) 741-4223.