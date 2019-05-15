To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, May 15
Trivia contest and pizza party begins at 6 p.m. at Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Advance tickets: $20 per person. proceeds help Lakelan Health Care Center’s outdoor beautification project.
Teams of six will compete in the contest. Register by May 7 by emailing Colleen Lesniak at clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us or call (262) 741-4223.
Thursday, May 16
Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris talks ways to deal with garden weeds from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Friday, May 17
A writer’s workshop is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
The focus for this first meeting of the workshop is getting to know each other and setting goals for future meetings.
Fiction, nonfiction, poetry writers of all skill levels invited to attend.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Saturday, May 18
A free community picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lyons.
Also features hikes, a historical display and presentation on owls.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Sunday, May 19
The Elkhorn Antique Flea Market returns, with doors opening at 7 a.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Admission fee: $5. Over 500 dealers expected to be at the event.
Playin’ it Forward, a fundraiser to help Chris Ann’s Helping Hands Inc., is from 1 to 6 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Event features food, raffles, auctions and live music by Hobie & The Leftovers. Tickets $15.
Visit Chris Ann’s Facebook page for more information.
Whitewater artist Karolyn Alexander will discuss different collage techniques from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. She will give a demo on personalizing collage papers at 2 p.m. Event is free to attend.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 3 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Tuesday, May 21
Paranormal researcher Chad Lewis will discuss UFO and alien encounters in Wisconsin from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator of Black Point Estate and Gardens, will discuss the property’s history at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave.
Thursday, May 23
The 20th annual ChocolateFest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington. Free admission, carnival only.
Visit chocolatefest.com for more information.
“Funny Face,” starring Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn, will be screened in the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m.
Light snacks provided.
Movie can be viewed in closed caption and is suitable for audiences ages 16 and older.
Friday, May 24
ChocolateFest continues from 4 p.m. to midnight at 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington.
Fireworks display at dusk. See chocolatefest.com for more information.
Saturday, May 25
ChocolateFest goes from 10 a.m. to midnight at 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington.
For details on the day’s events, visit chocolatefest.com.
The second annual Stateline Farm Crawl is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farms will have stores open and various activities. Visit three town of Linn farms — Alden Hills Organic Farms, N237 Alden Road; Highfield Farm Creamery, W4848 State Line Road; and Tiny Tempest Farm, W4355 Mohawk Road.
Sunday, May 26
ChocolateFest goes from 10 a.m. to midnight at 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington. For details on the day’s events, visit chocolatefest.com.
Monday, May 27
ChocolateFest runs from noon to 7 p.m. Visit chocolatefest.com for more details.
Friday, May 31
The seminar/lunch program “Keeping It Blue: Reducing Phosphorous in Our Lakes” is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Walworth County Offices Room No. 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Scientists, county officials and conservationists will speak on the topic. Lunch will be provided.