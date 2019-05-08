To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line. We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Thursday, May 9
People ages 16 and older can make Hawaiian candy leis during the next installment of “Crafts by the Lake” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. Registration required. Call (262) 249-5299.
Friday, May 10
Genoa City’s Village Garden Club is holding a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Genoa City Travel Center, 229 South Road, Genoa City.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Saturday, May 11
Award-winning actress Laura Keyes will give a free performance titled “Laura Ingalls Wilder in Song” from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Whitewater artist Karolyn Alexander discusses mixed media techniques she has used in her watercolor paintings from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
She will begin a color mixing demonstration at 2 p.m. Event is free to attend.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Sunday, May 12
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 3 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Wednesday, May 15
Trivia contest and pizza party begins at 6 p.m. at Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Advance tickets: $20 per person. proceeds help Lakelan Health Care Center’s outdoor beautification project.
Teams of six will compete in the contest. Register by May 7 by emailing Colleen Lesniak at clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us or call (262) 741-4223.
Thursday, May 16
Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris talks ways to deal with garden weeds from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Friday, May 17
A writer’s workshop is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
The focus for this first meeting of the workshop is getting to know each other and setting goals for future meetings.
Fiction, nonfiction, poetry writers of all skill levels invited to attend.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Saturday, May 18
A free community picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lyons.
Also features hikes, a historical display and presentation on owls.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Sunday, May 19
Playin’ it Forward, a fundraiser to help Chris Ann’s Helping Hands Inc., is from 1 to 6 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Event features food, raffles, auctions and live music by Hobie & The Leftovers. Tickets $15.
Visit Chris Ann’s Facebook page for more information.
Whitewater artist Karolyn Alexander will discuss different collage techniques from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater. She will give a demo on personalizing collage papers at 2 p.m. Event is free to attend.
The Lakeland Players perform “45 Years, Alive & Still Kickin’” at 3 p.m. at the Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets $15 each, available at lakeland-players.org or by calling (262) 723-4848.
Tuesday, May 21
Paranormal researcher Chad Lewis will discuss UFO and alien encounters in Wisconsin from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Chris Brookes, outreach coordinator of Black Point Estate and Gardens, will discuss the property’s history at 6:30 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave.
Thursday, May 23
“Funny Face,” starring Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn, will be screened in the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library from 2 to 4 p.m.
Light snacks provided. Movie can be viewed in closed caption and is suitable for audiences ages 16 and older.