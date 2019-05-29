To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Friday, May 31
The seminar/lunch program “Keeping It Blue: Reducing Phosphorous in Our Lakes” is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Walworth County Offices Room No. 214, 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Scientists, county officials and conservationists will speak on the topic.
Lunch will be provided.
Saturday, June 1
Ballroom dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Elkhorn Park Recreational Center, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
Couples and singles, casual or formal dress, DJ music.
Ice supplied, but bring refreshments.
No alcohol. Cost $6 per person. Call (262) 741-5114 for more information.
Tuesday, June 4
Chicago-based singer/songwriter Amy Lowe leads “All Aboard: Building the Transcontinental Railroad” at 6:30 p.m. in the Smith Meeting Room of the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Free performance focuses on 1860s U.S. expansion West.
There will be stories and songs sharing experiences of immigrants, Native Americans, freed slaves and others who contributed to the railroad.
The Walworth County Beekeepers Club presents the free adult program “All About Honeybees” at 6:30 p.m., at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana.
Call (262) 275-5107 for more information.
Wednesday, June 5
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” at 7:30 p.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Show is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds to benefit the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.
Call (262) 497-3270 or email events@geneva4.com for more information.
Thursday, June 6
“The Upside” is the free movie for senior citizens showing at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Movie starts at 9:30 a.m.
Rated PG-13, starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman.
Duration: two hours, six minutes.
Free admission and refreshments courtesy of Silver Screen Movie Club.
Visit silverscreenmovieclub.com for more information.
Friday, June 7
The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild performs Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” at 10 a.m. at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Show is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
Proceeds to benefit the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra.
Call (262) 497-3270 or email events@geneva4.com for more information.
The Senior Travel Club of Walworth County meets at 10 a.m. at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road, town of Geneva.
Dave Desimone, from Black Point Estate, will give a presentation on estate history.
Call (262) 292-9006 or (262) 245-6792 for more information.
Free date night starts at 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Richard Topf leads discussion on Biblical roles in marriage, followed by date time.
Child care available at minimal cost.
Call (262) 279-3052 for more information.
Saturday, June 8
“Legends and Landmarks: A Walking Tour of Lake Geneva” runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tours depart from the front of the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, and cover roughly 1.5 miles of historically significant areas of the city.
Cost is $10 per person. Purchase tickets at the event or by calling (262) 248-1888.
Local food producers will offer free demos during Maker’s Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Purchase a wristband to sample goods.
Proceeds from wristbands go to Lake Geneva Food Pantry.