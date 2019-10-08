To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Decluttering program at 7 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Call 262-275-5107 or visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.
The Geneva Theater Actors Guild’s “Music & Mayhem” is at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Family-friendly retellings of “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado,” with live musical interludes. Donation of $10 suggested.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Stand With The Ram fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. All-you-can-eat pig roast, silent auction. Tickets $10, with proceeds to help Mike, Erin, Coraline and Roman Ramczyk. Visit Champs or text/call 847-354-0954 to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 11
The Geneva Theater Actors Guild’s “Music & Mayhem” is at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Family-friendly retellings of “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado” with live musical interludes. Donation of $10 suggested.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
The Off The Square Players recreate the 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast at 7:30 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com or call 262-441-0280 for tickets and more information.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., mostly at the 200 block of Broad Street and the intersection of Geneva and Broad streets. Food, children’s activities, beer tent, pony rides and more. Ed Wagner’s Brass Band performs at 11 a.m., Wise Jennings at 3 p.m. Knockerball at Flat Iron Park.
Sordid & Scandalous Walking Tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Superintendent’s Revenge Fall Golf Classic begins at noon at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Event is on the Highlands. Cost $85 per person. Event only open to two-person teams. Visit grandgeneva.com, call 262-248-8811, ext. 4846, or email AbigailSchraeder@GrandGeneva.com for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
The Off The Square Players recreate the 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast at 7:30 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com or call 262-441-0280 for tickets and more information.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., mostly at the 200 block of Broad Street and the intersection of Geneva and Broad streets. Food, children’s activities, beer tent, pony rides and more. Cole Brandt performs at 11 a.m. Professional pumpkin carving demo at 1 p.m. Knockerball at Flat Iron Park.
Comedian Kevin D. Williams headlines Steak Dinner and Comedy Night, with dinner starting 6 p.m. at The End Zone, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Show begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 for dinner and show, $10 for show. Call 262-728-2420 for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Hiking Under the Hunter’s Moon from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Price Conservancy Park, N6421 Hodunk Road, town of Lafayette. Free event, must register by Oct. 10.
Monday, Oct. 14
Hiking Under the Hunter’s Moon from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Price Conservancy Park, N6421 Hodunk Road, town of Lafayette. Free event, must register by Oct. 10.
Auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Lakeland Players at 7 p.m. at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Open to people ages 12 and older.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Coffee and Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon at East Troy Area Community Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., East Troy. Event is for women ages 50 and older. Cost $5.
Auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Lakeland Players at 7 p.m. at Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Open to people ages 12 and older.
Friday, Oct. 18
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Children perform “Agape League” at 7 p.m. at the Christian Arts Centre of Chapel On The Hill, N2490 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Tickets $10, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Call 262-245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 19
World Singing Day from 11 a.m. to noon on the front lawn of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Hosted by author Carol Paur and library director Anita O’Brien, event coincides with the annual global singalong. Event is like a mass karaoke, and it’s free. Visit Facebook page for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Children perform “Agape League” at 7 p.m. at the Christian Arts Centre of Chapel On The Hill, N2490 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Tickets $10, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Call 262-245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve for more information.