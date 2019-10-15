To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Eat Your Heart Out from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Guests who eat can have 25 percent of their food bills donated to Lot Of Love. Visit www.groupraise.com/events/113585-lot-of-love-inc-at-hogs-kisses-pub-and-club.
Homecoming bonfire around 8 p.m., at Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, Williams Bay.
Friday, Oct. 18
Homecoming parade Friday, Oct. 18, at 2:15 p.m. through the village of Williams Bay.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
Children perform “Agape League” at 7 p.m. at the Christian Arts Centre of Chapel On The Hill, N2490 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Tickets $10, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Call 262-245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Elkhorn’s Oktoberfest is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veterans and Pocket parks, Elkhorn. Activities include 5K Run and two mile walk, car show, chili cookoff, beer and wine tasting, live music, craft sale, children’s games and more. Visit elkhornchamber.com/pages/Oktoberfest for details.
Children’s 100 Bell Ride, a bicycle promenade along Geneva Lake at 9 a.m. in Williams Bay.
Richmond Fall Fest is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several businesses on Main Street in Richmond, Illinois. Activities include music, bingo, Halloween crafts, beer garden, hay rides and more.
Dollar boat rides on the historic Polaris, from Edgewater Park, Williams Bay, at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Brookwood’s Fall Festival fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookwood Middle School, 1020 Hunter’s Ridge Drive, Genoa City.
World Singing Day from 11 a.m. to noon on the front lawn of Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Hosted by author Carol Paur and library director Anita O’Brien, event coincides with the annual global singalong. Event is like a mass karaoke, and it’s free. Visit Facebook page for more information.
Car show from 3 to 5 p.m. at Daddy Maxwell’s Diner & Cafe, 150 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Town of Delavan’s Oktoberfest from 3:30 to 9 p.m. at the Community Park Building, 5621 Town Hall Road, town of Delavan. Dank Folk Dancers perform at 4 p.m. Alphorn demonstration at 5 p.m. Steve Meisner Band performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Polka contest at 7 p.m. Call 262-728-3471 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Tours of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, in Williams Bay, will depart from the Highway 67 entrance at 9, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., and at 2 p.m.
“Celebrate Your Library — Renewed” is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Children perform “Agape League” at 3 p.m. at the Christian Arts Centre of Chapel On The Hill, N2490 Cisco Road, town of Linn. Tickets $10, with children ages 5 and younger admitted free. Call 262-245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve for more information.
Friday, Oct. 25
Boo in the Bay from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Singing pumpkins 6:30 to 9 p.m. Games and activities 6 to 8 p.m. Enchanted walk 6 to 7 p.m. Spooky walk, for fourth-graders and older, from 8 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Autumn Festival from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St., Burlington. Ribs, music, vendors, raffles, pie auction and Spooky City.