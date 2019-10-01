To submit an event for publication, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net and include community calendar in the subject line.
We will consider events that benefit charities, are low cost or free, open to the public and are not part of routine business. There’s an emphasis on brevity in listings, and some submissions will be redirected for advertising opportunities. The special sections coordinator will have discretion over this policy.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Annual turkey dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. — or until food is gone — at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 624 Park St., Genoa City. Drive-thru carry-outs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Bake sale and bazaar. Adults $12, children ages 6 to 12 $5, children ages 5 and younger free.
Get Crafty, a free adult fall craft program, is at 6:30 p.m. at Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Registration required. Call (262) 275-5107.
Friday, Oct. 4
Annual fall rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 pm. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Road, town of Linn.
“Angels Carried Them Away Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting with a cruise from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, across Geneva Lake to Black Point Estate & Gardens. Tickets $44 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Haunted Hayride starts with the more “kid-friendly” rides around 6 p.m. at Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m. Tickets sales begin 5:45 p.m. Tickets $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4 to 10, free for children ages 3 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com for more.
The Off The Square Players recreate the 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast at 7:30 p.m. at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com or call 262-441-0280 for tickets and more information.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Annual full rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon at Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Road, town of Linn. $5 bag day.
Sordid & Scandalous Walking Tour from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 per person. Call (262) 248-1888 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Decluttering program at 7 p.m. at the Fontana Public Library, 166 Second Ave., Fontana. Call 262-275-5107 or visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.
The Geneva Theater Actors Guild’s “Music & Mayhem” is at 7:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Family-friendly retellings of “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado,” with live musical interludes. Donation of $10 suggested.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Stand With The Ram fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. All-you-can-eat pig roast, silent auction. Tickets $10, with proceeds to help Mike, Erin, Coraline and Roman Ramczyk. Visit Champs or text/call 847-354-0954 to purchase tickets.
Friday, Oct. 11
The Geneva Theater Actors Guild’s “Music & Mayhem” is at 10 a.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Family-friendly retellings of “Frankenstein,” “Dracula” and Edgar Allen Poe’s “Cask of Amontillado” with live musical interludes. Donation of $10 suggested.
Saturday, Oct. 12
